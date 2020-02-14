Graham Norton Show: Sam Smith gets "sizeist" trolls talking - outfit slated

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Graham Norton Show is here to make everyone’s Friday Funday.

After a long week at work, there’s nothing better than catching up with Graham and his guests as he ejects some poor story-telling souls off the red chair.

The BBC show is onto its 26th series in 2020 and Graham’s guests range from Helen Mirren to Justin Timberlake, Margot Robbie to Robert Downey Jr and more.

Episode 18 saw a star stunned lineup once again, and singer Sam Smith took the stage.

Sam Smith on The Graham Norton Show

Friday, February 14th saw Sam Smith, Alan Carr, Oti Mabuse, Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake on Graham Norton’s red sofa.

The singer was the last guest to join the show as they were the night’s musical act.

Sam performed their new 2020 song “To Die For” on stage and remarked afterwards: “I’m so happy to bring out a depressing song on Valentine’s Day because I hate this day.”

Twitter trolls slate Sam’s outfit

For their “To Die For” performance, Sam wore a pair of flared grey trousers paired with a sequin short-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of heeled boots.

Twitter trolls came out in full force during Sam’s performance with many commenting on their outfit as well as their body size: “How can someone who sounds so amazing look so bad – Sam Smith, not a good look!”

One user wrote: “Sam Smith there wearing his grandad’s strides.”

Another said: “Omg Sam Smith is a tank.. He needs to lay off the pies.”

Sam Smith on the #GrahamNortonShow tonight on @BBCOne. Is it just me or is he beginning to look a lot like Boy George? pic.twitter.com/yawfkR6cs4 — John Nurden (@JohnNurden) February 14, 2020

Some defended Sam Smith’s sequin shirt

Some people on the Twittersphere did jump to Sam’s defence, with one writing: “He can wear what the hell he wants… Be the size he wants… People are just horrible.”

Although viewers clearly weren’t keen on Sam’s look, it certainly didn’t come cheap.

The singer wore a sequin polo top most likely from Saint Laurent which costs £425. If you liked the top you can bag the exact same on online from Selfridges.

WATCH THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW SERIES 26 ON BBC ONE FROM SEPTEMBER 27TH AT 10:35 PM.