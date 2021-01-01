









Any Graham Norton Show viewers wondering who Jamie Dornan’s wife is needn’t wonder any longer!

A Friday night just wouldn’t be the same without the Graham Norton Show. And New Year’s Eve saw the BBC programme air a special episode featuring an array of celebrities.

Many viewers of the show were pleased to ring in the new year with heartthrob Jamie Dornan on Graham Norton’s (socially distanced) sofa.

Jamie Dornan on The Graham Norton Show

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt appeared on The Graham Norton Show on New Year’s Eve to promote their 2020 film Wild Mountain Thyme.

The actor, who hails from Holywood in County Down, Northern Ireland returns to his roots in the movie which is set and filmed in Ireland.

Joining Jamie and Emily on the show were Nish Kumar and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall. Also featured on the show remotely, were Jessica Chastain and Tom Hanks.

Jamie Dornan: Wife

Much to many of his fans’ dismay, Jamie Dornan, 38, is married and has been since 2013!

He and Amelia Warner, 38, tied the knot 12 years ago.

Amelia was previously married to Irish actor Colin Farrell. She and Colin were married for just four months in 2002.

Jamie’s wife is a composer and writes on Instagram that she “can often be found swimming in freezing cold water”.

Amelia has composed music for huge movies such as Mary Shelley as well as her husband’s latest film, Wild Mountain Thyme. Prior to becoming a composer, Amelia was an actress who appeared in movies such as Aeon Flux, Winter Passing and Quills.

Does Jamie have kids?

Yes, Jamie and Amelia have three children together. Their three daughters are named Dulcie, Elva and Alberta.

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, a topless photo of Jamie at his daughter’s seventh birthday surfaced.

Causing a whole lot of confusion, Jamie explained that he had taken the photo to send to his wife to ask where everyone else had gone.

The actor added that he was dancing, trying to make his children laugh, with a light-up balloon in his mouth. The photo was taken after the balloon had popped and his family seemed to have disappeared, Jamie added: “In my head I was at a rave“.

