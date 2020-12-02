Great British Christmas Menu: Who is Alex Greene? Meet the chef on Instagram!

Home » BBC, Christmas TV, Cooking Shows, News, What's On?

Alex Greene cooked up some festive treats on Tuesday night’s Great British Christmas Menu. We found the chef on Instagram!

He is amongst 17 Michelin stars competing, and was one of eight former champions who made canapes and starters on the December 1st episode.

Four chefs cook, while the others taste and score dishes in a blind tasting. The roles are then reversed as they take it in turns to cook and score.

So who is chef Alex Greene? Let’s find out more about the BBC star…

Great British Christmas Menu – TX: n/a – Episode: Great British Menu: Christmas Special – Ep1 (No. 1) – Picture Shows: Alex Greene – (C) Optomen Television Ltd – Photographer: Ashleigh Brown. Picture: BBC

Meet Alex Greene

Chef Alex is from Dundrum, in the Mourne country in Northern Ireland.

He began his career in Michelin-starred restaurant Deanes in 2007.

 

Alex went on to work in Michelin-star restaurants Petrus by Gordon Ramsay, Claridge’s by Gordon Ramsay, and The Cliff House in Ardmore.

For the last two years, Alex has been head chef at Deanes EIPIC restaurant, in Belfast, which has won a Michelin star accolade for four years in a row.

He was recently shortlisted for Chef of the Year in the Staff Canteen awards.

Alex Greene: Great British Menu

The Christmas special of Great British Menu saw Alex return to the BBC kitchen for another time.

It comes after he made it to the final of the show in May 2020, alongside chef champion Tom Barnes and winner Keating Niall.

He set out to make an edible book while taking part in the series.

Speaking of the Great British Christmas Menu on Instagram, he said:

An honour to be part of this one and cooking alongside some of the country’s best chefs.

Alex on Instagram

The chef says he’s a “lover of family, life and food” in his Instagram bio.

His profile is mostly filled with iconic career moments, such as his time on The Great British Menu and other memorable projects.

In more recent projects, Alex announced that he has opened a fishmongers.

