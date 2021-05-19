Great British Menu: Who are the 2021 finalists? Meet Stuart, Roberta and co!











Great British Menu has been airing on our screens for months, and it has now reached the time of the 2021 finals. Here’s the finalists…

Starting off with 32 contestants, some of the skilled chefs are being eliminated in each region, while others are coming out on top.

With the goal to produce a menu served at a prestigious banquet for special events and guests, the competition doesn’t come without pressure.

So, who are the 2021 finalists? Let’s get to know all of the chefs who made the finals – from Stuart, Roberta, to Oli and more.

Stuart Collins

Stuart opened Docket No 33 in Whitchurch, Shropshire, in 2017.

The 37-year-old has worked under Gary Rhodes at City Rhodes, with Michael Caines at Gidleigh Park for over 4 years, and for Gordon Ramsay at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

He became Gordon’s head chef at Maze, at The London NYC.

Roberta Hall-McCaron

Roberta is the chef owner of The Little Chartroom in Edinburgh, alongside her husband, who runs front of house.

She started her career in kitchens aged 16, and has since worked for Michelin-starred Tom Kitchin at The Kitchin, and Castle Terrace with Dominic Jack.

Roberta made it to the Great British Menu finals last year, so viewers may recognise her already!

Oli Marlow

Oli is the executive chef for Roganic Hong Kong and Aulis Hong Kong.

From Hampshire, the 30-year-old was an apprentice at Chewton Glen, before working at The Fat Duck, Eleven Madison Park and Maaemo in Oslo.

For over four years, Oli has been working for Banquet winner and veteran Simon Rogan, and is also the executive chef for Aulis London.

Hywel Griffith

Hywell is the owner of the Beach House Restaurant, The Gower.

Having grown up in North Wales, he has been a chef since he was 17.

He previously worked at Coleg Menai in Bangor before graduating to the Lanesborough Hotel in London and The Chester Grosvenor.

Hywell then returned to Wales as sous chef at Ynyshir, and later decided to open up his own Michelin-star restaurant in 2016.

Alex Bond

Alex is the owner and chef at Alchemilla, Nottingham.

Having been a chef for over twenty years, he has worked at several Michelin star restaurants, including: 42 The Calls, Anthony’s, Restaurant Sat Bains, Auberge du Lac, Turners and The Wild Rabbit.

In 2019, Alex was awarded a Michelin star for Alchemilla, and four AA Rosettes in February 2020.

Phelim O’Hagan

From Londonderry, Phelim has worked at Browns Bonds Hill in Londonderry as the head chef for the last six years.

His career started when he was a pot wash at the age of 14.

He has previously worked at House, at the Cliff House Hotel in Ireland, and then at Restaurant Andrew Fairley in Gleneagles.

Dan McGeorge

Dan has been semi-finalist twice in National Chef of the Year.

For more than three years, Dan has been head chef at Rothay Manor in Ambleside, and has earned the restaurant 3 AA Rosettes.

He previously worked at The Bath Priory under executive chef Sam Moody, and under Ben Mounsey at The Lawns at Thornton Hall Hotel and Spa.

Jude Kereama

Jude runs two restaurants, Kota and Kota Kai, in Porthleven, Cornwall.

Having trained under acclaimed chef Simon Gault, he previously worked for Antony Worrall Thompson. This is where he met his late wife Jane, who he decided to move to Cornwall with.

The patron chef Jude has been awarded ‘Chef of the Year’ in the 2019 Trencherman’s Guide Awards.

