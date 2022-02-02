Get to know the Great British Menu 2022 contestants on Instagram











The Great British Menu is back in 2022 with a brand new theme, judges and batch of chefs. It’s officially time for the culinary geniuses to roll up their sleeves and get to work in the kitchen as series 17 gets going. Episode 1 saw the competition kick off with the Central region heats on February 1st.

Host Andi Oliver returns for Great British Menu in 2022 and she’s guiding the contestants along on their cooking journeys once again. So, let’s not wait any longer and find out who the chefs are on Great British Menu are for series 17 and meet some of them on Instagram…

Great Chocolate Showdown | New Season Trailer | The CW BridTV 7987 Great Chocolate Showdown | New Season Trailer | The CW https://i.ytimg.com/vi/4pEvDWj8g_k/hqdefault.jpg 945927 945927 center 22403

Meet the Great British Menu 2022 contestants

The chefs are representing eight British regions on The Great British Menu.

There are three chefs who go through to represent each region on the show and the regions include Central, Scotland, the South West, the London South/East area, the North West, Wales, the North East and Northern Ireland.

The chefs from the Central region are Ben Orpwood, Liam Dillon and Sally Abe.

More chefs appearing in the series include Harvey Perttola, Sam Lomas, Caroline Martins, Dave Critchley, Stevie Lamb.

See Also: Get to know Netflix’s Tinder Swindler cast and see where they are now

Sam Lomas – (C) Optomen Television – Photographer: Ashleigh Brown

Meet the new Great British Menu 2022 judges

As well as new faces in the chef line-up, there are also three new people to meet on the Great British Manu judging panel in 2022.

Chef Tom Kerridge, comedian Ed Gamble and restauranteur Nisha Katona are the series 17 judges.

Each week a Veteran Judge will also appear on the show such as Aktar Islam.

Meet some of the chefs on Instagram

Many of the Great British Menu chefs and their incredible-looking dishes can be found on Instagram.

Follow Central region chef Ben Orpwood @benjaminorpwood.

Owner of the Boat Inn Liam Dillon is on IG @chefliamjdillon.

Sally Abé is on Instagram @littlechefsally with around 15k followers.

Harvey Perttola is also on IG @harv.p1.

Representing the North West are chefs:

Sam Lomas @samjlomas.

Caroline Martins @caroline_gl_martins.

Dave Critchley @chefdavej.

Stevie Lamb @stevie_lamb92.

As the weeks roll on, more chefs from different regions will compete on the BBC show.

Read More: The Real Housewives of New Jersey flaunt wealth with new houses

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH MENU ON BBC TWO TUESDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND THURSDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK