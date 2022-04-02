Meet Great British Menu 2022 winner Spencer Metzger on Instagram













Since 2006, Great British Menu has been airing on BBC Two and the series showcases some of the top cheffing talent in the UK. Each series, talented chefs go head to head all in a bid to make it to a final four-course banquet.

In 2022, Great British Menu is presented by Andi Oliver, and series 17 brought with it a panel of new judges. Unlike other British cooking competitions such as MasterChef, Great British Menu contestants are already established chefs in some seriously impressive restaurants. So, let’s find out more about the show’s 2022 winner.

Who is the Great British Menu 2022 winner?

Kicking off on February 1st, 2022, Great British Menu returned to BBC Two for a seventeenth series.

After weeks of battling it out in many different heats, the competition whittled down the contestants to three finalists and ultimately one winner on April 1st.

The brand new judging panel made up of Ed Gamble, Nisha Katona and Tom Kerridge had its work cut out during the series as well as many guest judges who appeared on the show.

Representing London and the South East, Spencer Metzger was crowned the winner of GBM 2022.

Great British Menu 2022 winner: Spencer Metzger

Spencer Metzger was born in Essex and grew up in Chigwell. He currently works as head chef at The Ritz in London.

He decided he wanted to be a chef at 15 years old and trained at Bournemouth and Poole College, as per Spencer’s Roux Scholarship page. Great British Menu isn’t the first accolade that Spencer has won, he took the crown of Roux Scholar 2019 at the age of 26 while working as Premier Sous Chef at The Ritz, London, too.

Taking on the Fish and Main dishes in the Great British Menu final, Spencer created “Be Careful What You Fish For and “First Impression” which bagged him the position of first place in the 2022 contest.

Meet Spencer on Instagram

It’s clear to see that Spencer Metzger has a serious passion for cooking from just a glance at his Instagram page. He can be found on IG @spencermetzger with around 14K followers.

He often posts photos of some impressive-looking dishes including duck liver, scallops, tomato tarts, lobster, veal and more. Judging by Spencer’s IG page, he enjoys foraging for wild food, using locally grown ingredients, and loves making seafood dishes.

Spencer also has over 2.5K followers on Twitter @Metzger1993.

