Wednesday’s episode (April 22nd) of Great British Menu saw four professional chefs from the southwest of England compete against each other.

The BBC show features the most talented cooks from the culinary world in the UK as they fight for this year’s prize banquet.

This year’s series focuses on children’s literature, while this week was all about animals and picture books.

For instance, newbie Harriet Mansell created a cheese fondue to honour a local author from Lyme Regis. So, who is Harriet? Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC chef – from pop-up restaurant to Instagram!

Who is Harriet Mansell?

Harriet is 32 years old and comes from Sidmouth, Devon. She holds a BA degree in Politics and Modern History from Cardiff University.

But it seems that the culinary world has always been more interesting for Harriet who got one of her first kitchen jobs after graduating. Harriet worked with fellow southwest chef Mark Hix, before completing her professional training at the Tante Marie Culinary Academy.

After that, the Great British Menu star went to work for several restaurants, including Noma in Copenhagen, Al Shoua in Seychelles and Hedone in London. Plus, she also worked as a private chef for wealthy clients on superyachts.

Harriet’s pop-up restaurant

In 2019, Harriet opened her first pop-up restaurant Robin Wylde in Lyme Regis. The restaurant’s menu focuses on locally sourced dinners from local suppliers and seasonal ingredients.

Robyn Wylde is currently closed, though Harriet hopes to open to pop-up place in summer 2020.

On Tripadvisor, the restaurant has 62 positive reviews from customers who label the place as “excellent” and “absolute delight”.

Is Harriet on social media?

Yes, Harriet is on social media! You can follow her on Instagram under the handle @harrietmansell.

Harriet’s Insta account features culinary temptations and occasional selfies.

