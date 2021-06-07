Meet the Great British Photography Challenge contestants: Tyrone, Chelsea, Ali and co!











The Great British Photography Challenge officially kicked off from May 24th 2021. Six contestants are ready to soak up all the knowledge they can from legendary photographer Rankin.

During the Great British Photography Challenge, no one is sent home until the finale, so each week there’s the rare chance to learn straight from the experts. Episodes air weekly on a Monday at 9 pm on BBC Four.

From photographing nature with Chris Packham to snapping shots of Anna Friel, the six contestants have the opportunity of a lifetime on the BBC show. Here’s a look at the photographers ready to do their best to reach the top spot…

Screenshot: Great British Photography Challenge Rankin – BBC One

Great British Photography Challenge contestants: Chelsea Nawanga

Chelsea Nawanga is 25 years old and currently lives in Luton.

She graduated from the University of Northampton in 2018 as per Linkedin and now works as a waitress in a care home.

Programme Name: Great British Photography Challenge – TX: 24/05/2021 – Episode: Great British Photography Challenge – Series Stills (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Chelsea Nawanga – (C) Storyboard Studios – Photographer: Alan Peebles

Tyrone Williams

Tyrone Williams is 28 and comes from Northampton.

During the Great British Photography Challenge episode 1, Tyrone said he has a passion for music, street dance and fashion as well as photography. Follow Tyrone on Instagram @tyswills.

Picture Shows: Tyrone Williams – (C) Storyboard Studios – Photographer: Alan Peebles

Georgie Peel

Forty-two-year-old Georgie Peel comes from London.

She has three sons and says that photographs can often evoke a lot of emotion for her. See her work on Instagram @georgiepeelphoto.

Programme Name: Great British Photography Challenge – TX: 24/05/2021 – Episode: Great British Photography Challenge – Series Stills (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Georgie Peel – (C) Storyboard Studios – Photographer: Alan Peebles

Jackson Moyles

Jackson Moyles is 21 and hails from Dunfermline. He specialises in taking photos of landscapes, mainly and said that he’s a “sucker for a castle”.

Follow Jackson on Instagram and see his amazing work at @ehhjackson.

Programme Name: Great British Photography Challenge – TX: 24/05/2021 – Episode: Great British Photography Challenge – Series Stills (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Jackson Moyles – (C) Storyboard Studios – Photographer: Alan Peebles

Paul Williams

Great British Photography Challenge contestant Paul is 60 years old and lives in Dorchester, Dorset.

Just like Jackson, he’s also very much into nature. Paul writes on IG that he’s an “Award winning wildlife & landscape photographer, author, videographer & PTSD survivor using photography & nature as therapy on my journey to wellbeing“.

Follow him @paul_williams_photography.

Programme Name: Great British Photography Challenge – TX: 24/05/2021 – Episode: Great British Photography Challenge – Series Stills (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Paul Williams – (C) Storyboard Studios – Photographer: Alan Peebles

Ali Lewis

Ali Lewis is the sixth contestant to take part in the BBC competition. She was born and raised in Shropshire. Ali is 43 and is a mother to two sons.

She writes in her IG bio that she “loves finding human feelings reflected in nature“. Follow Ali on Instagram @ali_airhead.

Programme Name: Great British Photography Challenge – TX: 24/05/2021 – Episode: Great British Photography Challenge – Series Stills (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Ali Lewis – (C) Storyboard Studios – Photographer: Alan Peebles

