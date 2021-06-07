Meet the Great British Photography Challenge contestants: Tyrone, Chelsea, Ali and co!

The Great British Photography Challenge officially kicked off from May 24th 2021. Six contestants are ready to soak up all the knowledge they can from legendary photographer Rankin.
During the Great British Photography Challenge, no one is sent home until the finale, so each week there’s the rare chance to learn straight from the experts. Episodes air weekly on a Monday at 9 pm on BBC Four.
From photographing nature with Chris Packham to snapping shots of Anna Friel, the six contestants have the opportunity of a lifetime on the BBC show. Here’s a look at the photographers ready to do their best to reach the top spot…
Great British Photography Challenge contestants: Chelsea Nawanga
Chelsea Nawanga is 25 years old and currently lives in Luton.
She graduated from the University of Northampton in 2018 as per Linkedin and now works as a waitress in a care home.
- Read More: Who is SAS Who Dares Wins recruit DJ O’Neal?
Tyrone Williams
Tyrone Williams is 28 and comes from Northampton.
During the Great British Photography Challenge episode 1, Tyrone said he has a passion for music, street dance and fashion as well as photography. Follow Tyrone on Instagram @tyswills.
Georgie Peel
Forty-two-year-old Georgie Peel comes from London.
She has three sons and says that photographs can often evoke a lot of emotion for her. See her work on Instagram @georgiepeelphoto.
Jackson Moyles
Jackson Moyles is 21 and hails from Dunfermline. He specialises in taking photos of landscapes, mainly and said that he’s a “sucker for a castle”.
Follow Jackson on Instagram and see his amazing work at @ehhjackson.
Paul Williams
Great British Photography Challenge contestant Paul is 60 years old and lives in Dorchester, Dorset.
Just like Jackson, he’s also very much into nature. Paul writes on IG that he’s an “Award winning wildlife & landscape photographer, author, videographer & PTSD survivor using photography & nature as therapy on my journey to wellbeing“.
Follow him @paul_williams_photography.
Ali Lewis
Ali Lewis is the sixth contestant to take part in the BBC competition. She was born and raised in Shropshire. Ali is 43 and is a mother to two sons.
She writes in her IG bio that she “loves finding human feelings reflected in nature“. Follow Ali on Instagram @ali_airhead.
- Celebrity Gogglebox: What is Roman Kemp’s leg tattoo?
WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH PHOTOGRAPHY CHALLENGE ON BBC FOUR FROM JUNE 7TH 2021
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK