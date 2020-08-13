Michael Portillo returned to our screens this summer with another of his fantastic Railway Journeys series.

Over the years, we’ve seen the former politician take on different continents, using only a handbook and the railway system as his guides.

Great Continental Railway Journeys (series 7) kicked off on Wednesday, August 29th to the delight of viewers, this time around sporting a modern edition of his Bradshaw’s Handbook and taking on Europe.

But viewers were concerned that the show was cut short after the third episode of series 7 was missing. Find out what happened to the missing episode of Great Continental Railway Journeys here.

Great Continental Railway Journeys series 7

Michael Portillo retired from politics in 2005, and ever since the former Conservative MP has taken up a more leisurely career path through travel journalism.

In 2010, his now beloved Railway Journeys series launched.

We have seen Michael travel across Britain, Europe, America, Indian, Australia, and Asia.

Great Continental Railway Journeys series 7 episode 3 missing

As aforementioned, the first episode of series 7 aired on Wednesday, July 29th at 8 pm on BBC Two. The second episode, as expected, aired on Wednesday, August 5th at the same time.

So, fans of the show expected the third episode to air on Wednesday, August 12th in this usual slot. Instead, Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby aired on BBC Two at 8 pm.

The third episode was absent, and for an unexplained reason. However, viewers speculated it was pulled from the TV schedule out of respect to the Stonehaven railroad crash in Aberdeenshire on August 12th.

@bbc2 what has happened to #greatcontinentalrailwayjourneys #michaelportillo??? Thought it was on now at 8pm #fuming — Tanya ~Tc ~💙 (@tctantan) August 12, 2020

When will Great Continental Railway Journeys return?

The third episode of Great Continental Railway Journeys series 7 will return to its usual slot come Wednesday, August 19th.

This will follow Michael as he journeys from Berlin to Stuttgart, soaking up all of Germany’s history.

Then, as expected, the fourth episode will air on Wednesday, August 26th. Fingers crossed there will be no more confusions in the new series’ broadcast!

