The BBC are kicking off another two-part documentary series of Growing Up Gifted on Wednesday, March 25th, exploring what it takes for bright kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to succeed.

The first episode will focus on three boys – Liam, Kian and Jarmarley – as their time at secondary school draws to a close, while the second episode (Wednesday, April 1st) will focus on three girls.

This critical time in teenagers’ lives defines the path they may go on to take, moving from GCSEs to A-Levels to (potentially) university.

But who provides the voice over for the BBC docu-series? Why does she sound so familiar? Find out about the actress who serves as Growing Up Gifted’s narrator here.

Who is the Growing Up Gifted narrator?

The narrator of BBC’s Growing Up Gifted is Maxine Peake.

Maxine is an actress originally from Manchester and born on July 14th, 1974 making Maxine 45 years old.

Maxine had pursued acting from a young age, joining theatre groups when she was in her early teens. For a couple of years after leaving secondary school, Maxine was unsuccessful in her attempt to gain a spot at one of the country’s top acting schools. But when Maxine turned 21, she managed to land herself a spot at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

What has Maxine Peake starred in?

Some of Maxine Peake’s most notable roles are in television series.

She rocketed to fame as Twinkle in Victoria Wood’s Dinnerladies. Maxine then played Veronica Ball in comedy series Shameless from series 1 to 4.

Other series Maxine Peake has starred in include Black Mirror, Silk, and The Hollow Crown adaptation. Maxine has also starred in numerous films and is an acclaimed stage actress.

You can follow Maxine for the latest on her work, daily life, and activism – Maxine is a prominent Labour supporter – on Twitter. Find her under the username @MPeakeOfficial.

Maxine has over 28,000 followers on Twitter.

