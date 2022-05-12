











Hairy Biker Dave Myers has shared a pawfect video of him training his dog, shortly after revealing he was diagnosed with cancer. He also thanked fans for their well wishes on the Instagram post.

One half of BBC duo with Si King, Dave revealed that he had cancer on the Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles podcast. He asked listeners to respect his privacy while he undergoes treatment, and did not disclose what form of cancer he has.

When Si King appeared on ITV’s This Morning without his usual sidekick, he told hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that his friend is “doing OK” and is “tough as an old boot”.

Reality Titbit has the latest on Dave’s health while he battles cancer, who appears to be in good spirits as he trains his dog. It comes as thousands of fans wish him a speedy recovery after revealing the news last week.

Dave Myers reveals he has cancer

Dave first revealed he had cancer on the Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles podcast, which he co-hosts alongside Si King. He revealed that he “hasn’t been too well recently“ before adding that he has “got to have some chemo”.

He also claimed that he is not going to be filming or going to some festivals, claiming that this year is a “bit of a write-off for us”. Dave will be stepping back from cookery shows in particular while undergoing chemotherapy. Dave added:

I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock. But I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great. But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine.

Dave also warned listeners that he may be a “baldy biker” for a while before adding that he is going to “tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess”.

I am devastated to hear hairy biker Dave Myers has been diagnosed with cancer. Dave, get the best treatment money can buy. Can't wait to see you back where you belong, on TV of course😀😀 — Tokyo20fan (@tokyo20fan) May 7, 2022

The Hairy Biker posted adorable dog video

Dave and Si’s shared a post on the Instagram page The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers) on May 10th. The video shows Dave training his dog Teddy and joked that they would be going on Britain’s Got Talent sometime soon.

He also thanked everyone for their “lovely comments” and well wishes, before adding: “Love from Dave.” In the video, Dave tells the camera that his dog is so clever before calling himself a dog whisperer.

The post gained at least 8000 likes and a flurry of comments, with many overjoyed at the cuteness of his dog. His fans enjoyed the idea that his puppy is looking after him and keeping him busy while going through the chemotherapy.

Fans wish Dave a ‘speedy recovery’

When Dave uploaded the update, he received a ton of comments from fans hoping for him to recover soon. Some shared just how much they relate to him, having gone through chemotherapy themselves.

One fan wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Dave , take good care!”

Another said: “Aww what a cutie! So clever. Sending you lots of love Dave and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

“Look after you now, Mr Dave ,you are much loved by us all – thinking of you and wishing you all the strength & health to get through this next year”, commented a follower.

Dave Myers has cancer so his profile will be very low this 2022. He is 64 but determined guy to fight cancer. Best of luck Dave.

Cancers, grrrrr. — Colin (@Colin58904432) May 7, 2022

