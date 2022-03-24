It looks like business is sweet for Barni's Desserts owner Harpreet Kaur













After three months of teamwork, pitching, perfecting their presentation skills and some quirky idea generation, The Apprentice season 16 officially comes to an end on Thursday, March 24th, 2022. The season rounds off with an all-female finale for the third year running.

Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Burn are set to go head to head in a bid to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar. He’s the man renowned for making firings at the point of a finger and as of episode 14, one last candidate will be fired from the Apprentice process. Let’s find out more about finalist Harpreet Kaur’s business, Barni’s Desserts.

The Apprentice | Series 16 Trailer | BBC BridTV 7299 The Apprentice | Series 16 Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YPF-8FM2zS4/hqdefault.jpg 923802 923802 center 22403

Harpreet Kaur is a finalist on The Apprentice

The Apprentice season 16 episode 14 sees Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Burn in the final. The two women are joined by formerly fired Apprentice stars who are on-hand to help them with a £250K investment.

Harpreet Kaur is 30 years old and hails from West Yorkshire.

Find Harpreet on Instagram @harpsi_kaur where she has around 33K followers.

Exploring Harpreet’s business, Barni’s Desserts

While Harpreet’s competition, Kathryn Burn, runs a clothing business, 30-year-old Harpreet runs two dessert parlours.

Harpreet’s the go-to woman for all kinds of sweet treats and she has two locations for Barni’s Desserts, one in Huddersfield and another in a shopping centre in Leeds.

Barni’s Desserts’ Instagram page has around 9K followers @barnisworld.

What is Barni’s Desserts all about?

If you’re hungry, look away now. Harpreet’s dessert company isn’t for the faint-hearted. We’re talking Kinder Bueno Brookies loaded with Hungry Hippos, Cookie Donuts, Strawberry Shortcake Waffles, Caramel Cornflake Brownies and much more.

When it comes to sugar, Harpreet certainly knows what she’s doing and the company not only operates in two locations, but they also offer nationwide delivery via their website.

In terms of pricing of the delights, a mixed brownie treat box costs £17, 1KG of sweet and sour mixed sweets is £12 and a vegan Lotus Biscoff brownie box costs £18.50.

Check out more treat options via the Barni’s Desserts website and Instagram page.

