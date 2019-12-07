Harry Styles' outfit on The Graham Norton Show sends viewers into a frenzy

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Harry Styles first found fame on ITV show The X Factor as a member of boyband One Direction.

The five members of the band initially auditioned as solo acts but were put together during the show.

Now, the boys have gone solo with their own singing careers. And April 2020 will see Harry Styles kick off a world tour starting in Birmingham.

To promote his new album and tour Harry took a seat on the famous Graham Norton Show sofa on Friday, December 6th 2019.

So, what’s the deal with Harry Styles’ outfit on The Graham Norton Show?

The Graham Norton Show: Harry Styles

As well as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jodie Whittaker and Michael Palin, Harry Styles also appeared as a guest on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, December 6th.

Graham took a look at Harry’s new album and observed the singer’s look: “Is this a ‘big pant’ tour?”

Harry replied: “It’s a big pant year… I’m having a year of big pants.”

Taking a closer look at the album artwork, Graham said: “There’s a bit of moose knuckle going on in the middle one.”

Adding: “Did you not approve these? You must have approved them.”

Harry Styles’ outfit on Graham Norton

Harry’s outfit on The Graham Norton show certainly gained a lot of attention.

Many viewers of the BBC show took to Twitter to share their opinions of his look. Harry donned a red checkboard polo neck with a cream collar as well as long brown flairs, a pearl necklace and painted nails.

One Twitter user wrote: “Who the f*** dressed Harry styles.. British heart foundation??”

Another said: “Why is Harry Styles dressed like Ace Ventura?”

Why is Harry Styles dressed like he just escaped from a nursing home #GrahamNortonShow — Tam (@TamieOfficial) December 6, 2019

Harry’s new music

Singing his new single ‘Adore You’ on The Graham Norton Show, Harry announced that the song is officially out as of December 6th 2019. The album, Fine Line, drops on Friday, December 13th 2019.

Harry explained how creating his second album has been a lot more fun than the one first he did. He said: “I felt a lot freer.”

