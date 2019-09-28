Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Strictly Come Dancing is back for a brand new series in 2019.

The fresh batch of celebrities have swapped their day jobs for dancing shoes and have been practising like there is no tomorrow all in a bid to win the famous glitterball trophy.

Everyone from James Cracknell to Michelle Visage is taking part in series 17 of the show.

She’s famed for her staple look of wearing an 80s style jumpsuit. But her outfit choice isn’t all that Strictly viewers are talking about. So, has Anneka Rice had botox? Let’s take a look…

How old is Anneka Rice?

In September 2019 Anneka is almost 61 years old.

She was born on October 4th 1958 in Glamorganshire, Wales.

Anneka’s full name is Anne Lucinda Hartley Rice, however ‘Anneka’ was chosen when she joined an acting association named Equity as a young woman.

Has Anneka had surgery?

Anneka Rice’s TV career started all the way back in 1982. The blonde broadcaster had her first telly role on CBTV.

Since then, it appears that she’s maintained her smiley, fresh-faced look and Strictly viewers are wondering how.

In a 2016 interview with The Daily Mail, Anneka spoke of how she’d had laser eye surgery which actually made her vision worse.

But, it doesn’t look as though Anneka has spoken publicly of any other kinds of surgery. Twitter users have suggested that the TV star has opted for some botox or plastic surgery of some kind.

What do viewers make of Anneka’s look?

Anneka hit headlines in 2016 when she appeared on This Morning aged 58.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter and said: “She looks great for her age!”

Now, Anneka is back on the Twittersphere with viewers of Strictly commenting on her youthful look.

One Twitter user wrote: “Anneka Rice has certainly aged very well, hardly changed at all since like the 1990’s!” while another said: “Why hasn’t Anneka Rice aged?”.

No official reports suggest that Anneka has had any cosmetic surgery, so we can assume that she’s just been blessed with some extremely good genes to age as well as she has done.

