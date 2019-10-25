University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Gardeners’ World is one of the BBC’s longest-running and most popular gardening shows ever.

Each week, the team bring the best tips, ideas and expert advice for homeowners to transform their garden into little patches of heaven.

The lead presenter this season is Monty Don, who has been fronting the series since 2011. Joining him this year is Frances Tophill, Alan Titchmarsh, Carol Klein, Adam Frost, Joe Swift and many more.

But has Gardeners’ World now finished?

Has Gardeners’ World finished?

Yes!

The 2019 series of Gardeners’ World concluded on Friday, October 18th after a 32-episode season.

This series kicked off way back on Friday, March 15th.

Will Gardeners’ World return in 2020?

Unconfirmed. However, considering the show’s success and longevity, we would be surprised if Gardeners’ World did not return next year.

It first broadcast back in 1968 and has been airing annually since.

So, it would be a big surprise if the BBC decided to pull the series now with no prior warning!

Catch up with Gardeners’ World 2019

Since the series has been airing for months now, only select episodes are available on the BBC’s catch-up service, iPlayer.

But repeat episodes will continue to be broadcast from the 2019 series on the BBC throughout the week.

So, don’t worry, Gardeners’ World will still be on your screen until the next season comes out!

