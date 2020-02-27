University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Gardeners’ World is one of the BBC’s longest-running and most popular gardening shows ever.

Each week, the team bring the best tips, ideas and expert advice for homeowners to transform their garden into little patches of heaven.

The lead presenter this season is Monty Don, who has been fronting the series since 2011. Joining him in 2019 is Frances Tophill, Alan Titchmarsh, Carol Klein, Adam Frost, Joe Swift and many more.

But has the series now finished? When does Gardeners’ World 2020 start?

Has Gardeners’ World finished?

Yes!

The 2019 series of Gardeners’ World concluded on Friday, October 18th after a 32-episode season.

This series kicked off way back on Friday, March 15th.

Will Gardeners’ World return in 2020?

Yes! Gardeners’ World officially kicks off in 2020 from Friday, March 20th.

The show will air at its usual time of 8:30 pm on BBC Two.

A favourite long-running show of the BBC, Gardeners’ World first broadcast back in 1968 and has been airing annually since.

Catch up with Gardeners’ World episodes

As of February 2020, many episodes of Gardeners’ World are available to watch via the BBC’s catch-up service, iPlayer.

Repeat episodes will continue to be broadcast from the 2019 series on the BBC throughout the week.

So, don’t worry, Gardeners’ World will still be on your screen until the next season comes out in March!

WATCH GARDENERS’ WORLD 2020 FROM MARCH 20TH AT 8:30 PM ON BBC TWO.

