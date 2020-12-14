Has Karen Hauer ever won Strictly? Jamie Laing's dance partner makes final!

Professional dancer Karen Hauer has officially made it to the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final. So has she ever won the competition before?
For weeks, BBC viewers have seen Karen and dance partner Jamie Laing waltz, street dance and quick step their way through the competition.
In a dance-off on Sunday night (December 13th), the pair were put through by the judges to the final against Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice.
So let’s have a look back at Karen’s time on Strictly, and whether she has ever received the show’s trophy in the past!
Karen Hauer: Strictly timeline
The dancer has been on Strictly Come Dancing since series 10 in 2012.
She was first partnered with Nicky Byrne, then Dave Myers for series 11.
Karen was then paired up with the following:
- Mark Wright – series 12
- Jeremy Vine – series 13
- Will Young – series 14
- Simon Rimmer – series 15
- Charles Venn – series 16
- Chris Ramsay – series 17
Has Karen ever won Strictly?
- No
Although Karen has never won the official competition, she did win a Strictly Come Dancing Children in Need special in 2016.
She was partnered with taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad.
The dancer has also reached the official Strictly final before, with Mark Wright. They came 4th place during the 12th series.
We will have to wait and see if Strictly 2020 will change that!
Fans react to Karen and Jamie reaching final
There was a slight divide over Jamie being saved against presenter and journalist Ranvir Singh.
However, there are clearly many fans who were rooting for Jamie and Karen all the way – and have done so from the start!
