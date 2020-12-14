Has Karen Hauer ever won Strictly? Jamie Laing's dance partner makes final!











Professional dancer Karen Hauer has officially made it to the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final. So has she ever won the competition before?

For weeks, BBC viewers have seen Karen and dance partner Jamie Laing waltz, street dance and quick step their way through the competition.

In a dance-off on Sunday night (December 13th), the pair were put through by the judges to the final against Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice.

So let’s have a look back at Karen’s time on Strictly, and whether she has ever received the show’s trophy in the past!

BridTV 728 Strictly Come Dacing: Series 18 Trailer | BBC Trailers https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WXV1GaRv3kQ/hqdefault.jpg 659914 659914 center

Karen Hauer: Strictly timeline

The dancer has been on Strictly Come Dancing since series 10 in 2012.

She was first partnered with Nicky Byrne, then Dave Myers for series 11.

Karen was then paired up with the following:

Mark Wright, Jeremy Vine, Will Young, Simon Rimmer, Charles Venn

Mark Wright – series 12

Jeremy Vine – series 13

Will Young – series 14

Simon Rimmer – series 15

Charles Venn – series 16

Chris Ramsay – series 17

Been voting for @JamieLaing_UK and @karen_hauer every week without fail, don’t think I’ve screamed louder when you guys were saved! Proud of your guy’s resilience and I can’t wait to watch you in the final 💕 #strictly — Georgia Winfieldale 🐉 (@georgiawinf) December 13, 2020

GIVING VOICE: How to enter August Wilson Monologue Competition

Has Karen ever won Strictly?

No

Although Karen has never won the official competition, she did win a Strictly Come Dancing Children in Need special in 2016.

She was partnered with taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad.

The dancer has also reached the official Strictly final before, with Mark Wright. They came 4th place during the 12th series.

We will have to wait and see if Strictly 2020 will change that!

ITV2: Where is Celebrity Juice filmed? Filming location explored!

Fans react to Karen and Jamie reaching final

There was a slight divide over Jamie being saved against presenter and journalist Ranvir Singh.

However, there are clearly many fans who were rooting for Jamie and Karen all the way – and have done so from the start!

I’m happy for @JamieLaing_UK and @karen_hauer. I feel like people had an idea of what they thought he’d be like and he’s shown he’s the opposite. The public have warmed to him and he has improved. I’ve loved his journey from no dance background to talented dancer. #Strictly — Lauren Andrews (@lauren95andrews) December 13, 2020

yay!!!!! Jamie and Karen so deserve to be in the final 🥺 I do want Maisie to win but Jamie has been the highlight of the series #strictly — naomi☾⁷ (@justnaomiyeh) December 13, 2020

They really gonna have me voting for Jamie and Karen, they have the best partnership and watching them just makes me so happy #Strictly — em 🎅🏻 (@glitterybuswell) December 12, 2020

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING ON BBC ONE EVERY SATURDAY AT 7PM AND SUNDAY AT 7.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK