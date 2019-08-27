University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A brand new reality series launched on BBC Three on Tuesday, August 20th which is like a perfect combination of Ex On the Beach and Sun, Sex and Suspicious Parents!

Heartbreak Holiday takes the typical dating show format and flips it on its head. Rather than pursuing love, ten young singletons head on the holiday of a lifetime to get over their heartbreak.

One of the unusual cases is that of Luke, who is entering the show whilst still in a relationship with someone from back home. All of the other contestants are recently single or are attempting to get over an ex.

So who is Luke Gravelle? And is he still with the girl he met before the show?

Meet Luke Gravelle

Luke is a 21-year-old from Southport. He joined the Heartbreak Holiday to prove to himself that he could stay committed to his relationship.

In the first episode, Luke admitted: “I’m coming on this trip because I struggle to commit to relationships. I’ve been let down in the past and it’s just really got to my head.”

From the outset Luke speaks about how he wants to remain loyal to a girl he is seeing back home called Ellie. But within the first week he’d already kissed and “done bits” à la Love Island with fellow contestant Courtney Reynolds.

You can follow Luke on Instagram @lukegravelle and on Twitter here.

Is Luke still with Ellie?

While he was on the show, Luke constantly spoke to a girl called Ellie, who we never saw.

We’ve done some digging on Instagram and have found that Luke and Ellie are still together!

Luke’s clothing brand, Veneré, follows only 28 people and one of them includes a girl named Ellie Bradshaw.

Ellie Bradshaw is also from Southport and lots of comments can be seen on her Instagram from Luke while he was away, saying that he missed her and so on.

In more recent Instagram posts, Luke’s mum has commented on her pictures with love heart emojis. So it must be pretty serious now if she’s met the family!

What is Luke’s clothing brand?

In 2019, Luke founded Veneré Clothing. The brand currently only has designs for t-shirts in the works.

Follow Veneré Clothing on Instagram @venereclothing to see their most recent designs.

Not much else is known about Luke’s clothing brand or when the t-shirts will be released, so keep your eyes peeled on their Insta or Luke’s Twitter for the latest updates.

