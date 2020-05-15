Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The stars of The Real Marigold Hotel have settled in their new home in Puducherry, India.

The BBC One programme returned for series 4 with a new line-up of celebrities who want to test the sweet retirement life in India far away from gloomy and cold Britain.

From former Bond actress Britt Ekland to cricket commentator Henry Blofeld, the celebs are keen to take on the new challenge and explore the local traditions, sightseeing places and cuisine.

Henry retired a few years ago, enjoying retirement life with his new wife Valeria. So, here’s everything you need to know about Valeria, including age and Instagram!

Meet Henry Blofeld’s wife

Henry’s wife is Italian national Valeria De Bruyn Chianale. Henry, 80, and Valeria, 76, married back in 2013 which is his third marriage until this date.

Speaking to The Telegraph after their wedding, the former Test Match Special commentator spoke of his wife:

Valeria is the only girl I’ve met who loves what I do. After a slow, watchful start, we came together like a couple of well-trained magnets.

Henry and Valeria used to live in London and they are based in Norfolk now. At the end of 2018, they shortly moved to Menorca to enjoy a warmer climate during the cold winter months in the UK.

And thanks to TripAdvisor, we found that the two were on a Meditteranean cruise in 2016 where they enjoyed a day out at a local restaurant in Lisbon.

Henry and Valeria’s children

Henry has one daughter called Suki, 56, from his first marriage with Joanna. The Real Marigold Hotel star’s second wife was Bitten and the two broke up in 2007.

Valeria also has children of her own from a previous relationship. Valeria is a mother to two daughters named Tanya and Nahila.

Follow Valeria on Instagram

We found Valeria on Instagram! According to her bio, Valeria is an Italian born in Africa but she writes that she has “lived all over the world”, thus labels herself as a “Citizen Of The Globe”.

Valeria is a keen Insta user and she regularly shares images with Henry, as well as snaps with her two daughters and grandchildren.

Follow her under the handle @wilderthanwild.

WATCH THE REAL MARIGOLD HOTEL FROM APRIL 30TH AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK