Antiques Roadshow has returned to our screens with their 42nd series to date this year, keeping us entertained every Sunday night with historical tales and heartfelt stories from across the nation told through objects.

But Sunday, May 10th’s episode takes on a significant moment in history, as it serves as a VE Day special, marking the 75 years since victory in Europe.

As always, Fiona Bruce leads the show, however there are some old faces returning to our screens for the episode.

So who is Henry Sandon? Find out about the former Antiques Roadshow presenter who returned to give his first-hand account of VE Day.

Meet Henry Sandon

Henry Sandon was born on August 10th, 1928 in London. When Henry was a child, he was evacuated to Buckinghamshire during the Second World War. He finished his schooling at the Royal Grammar School, High Wycombe.

Before Henry embarked on his successful career as an antiques expert, he wanted to pursue a career in music. Henry studied at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and subsequently became music teacher at the Royal Grammar School in Worcester. Henry even was a lay clerk in the Worcester Cathedral Choir!

After a decision to change careers, Henry began work as an archaeologist. His primary focus was on pottery and porcelain from all periods, but this then became a focussed speciality. Henry was the curator of the Dyson Perrins Museum at the Royal Worcester Factory from 1966 to 1982 and is now considered the world authority on Royal Worcester porcelain.

Henry’s son, John Sandon, also works in the antiques and has joined him presenting on Antiques Roadshow.

Henry Sandon on Antiques Roadshow

Henry Sandon joined Antiques Roadshow in 1979 and appeared on the BBC series for over 30 years.

While on the series, Henry became one of their most beloved and respected presenters. This even earned him an MBE in 2008 for his services to the ceramics industry, broadcasting and for his charitable work.

Henry’s favourite item from Antiques Roadshow is Ozzie the Owl, a slipware owl that was brought along to the Roadshow in Northampton in 1990. Henry liked it so much, his 80th birthday cake was shaped as Ozzie the Owl!

Antiques Roadshow VE Day Special

The VE Day special will not feature any valuations, as the item’s shown are all priceless artefacts from the Second World War.

Some of the featured items include the typewriter that belonged to journalist Clare Hollingworth, who witnessed the Nazi invasion of Poland and documented it for the world to hear.

The episode also includes testimonies from those – such as Henry Sandon – who were present at VE Day in 1975.

You will be able to watch it on BBC iPlayer after it has broadcast.

