Great British Menu: What is the highest score? BBC cooking show explored!











Great British Menu sees chefs show off their culinary skills against other top culinary stars. What is the show’s highest score?

The BBC Two series is similar to MasterChef, but differs in the way that each contestant is competing for a chance to cook at a four-course banquet.

Top chefs from different regions of the United Kingdom go head-to-head on the cooking competition, and fans are wondering what the highest score is.

We looked into the highest score given to a chef on Great British Menu…

Scores on Great British Menu: Explained

Each dish is scored out of 10, based on what the show’s judges think.

One chef each week goes through to the final, where the judges taste the dishes again and award them marks out of ten.

The three dishes that have scored the highest for each course are then put to the public vote.

Highest score on Great British Menu

Oli Marlow got 38 points in the regional heats

In the current 2021 series, Oli Marlow is the chef who has received the highest ever score in the regional heats of the series.

For his four courses, Oli scored 38 points in total, which as been described as the highest regional score ever in Great British Menu history.

Mark Abbott scored 10/10 twice in a row in 2016. At the time, it was considered the highest ever score on Great British Menu.

The head chef at Midsummer House was the only chef in the 2016 competition to get two 10/10 scores in a row

Great British Menu: Highest-scoring chefs

Tom Brown was 2017’s highest scoring finalist, and three out of four of his courses were debated for the final winning menu.

Oli Marlow, from Roganic and Aulis, has created one of the highest-scoring menus in the 2021 series.

He served the judges his fried chicken legs stuffed with guinea fowl mousse and boxed up with guinea fowl breasts, barbecued maitake mushrooms and potato nests with a confit egg yolk.

Ellis Barrie, from the Marram Grass near Newborough, got the highest score in a 2017 episode, and was given 8/10 for his starter.

