Home Is Where the Art Is has returned to BBC One for its second series on Monday, July 6th.

The daytime series, which is fronted by DIY SOS star Nick Knowles, sees artists create pieces for people they have never met. They are given a set budget by those commissioning the artists and each artist, in turn, competes to have their work chosen.

Last season saw a total of 45 artists competing across the whole 15 episodes. As episode 1 of Home Is Where the Art Is series 2 (Monday, July 6th) saw three artists competing, it’s likely that there will be 45 new artists taking on the challenge.

So, with the start of series 2, we thought it best to find out which artists would be joining the show. Find out about the Home Is Where the Art Is artists here, plus more about their work.

We will continue adding to the list of artists as the episodes are released.

Home Is Where the Art Is: Artists

Ann Pollard

Michael John Crook

Cabby Luxford

Get to know the cast of artists: Episode 1

South African-born Ann Pollard is an impressionist painter who primarily works with Acrylic or oil paints. Ann paints wild landscapes such as woodland scenery.

Ann was up against sculptor Michael John Crook. Michael’s intricate and challenging work twists wood in ways you’ve never seen before.

Cabby Luxford was the third and final artist in the episode. She is a ceramicist who is passionate about nature and wildlife.

Michael John Crook was the winner of episode 1’s commission.

Michael John Crook on his success

On his official Facebook page, Michael posted about his success on Home Is Where the Art Is. He wrote:

It means the world to me to know that people can see and share the same passion and emotion that I have for the piece I produce.

