University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Since Pointless came to our screens a decade ago, Richard Osman has become known as the TV quizzing king. And in 2017, the BBC game Richard the opportunity to flex his general knowledge on his own show!

Richard Osman’s House of Games is now back for a third series on BBC Two this October with the show kicking off on Monday, October 7th.

House of Games sees a group of four celebs go head-to-head across one week of quizzing, with the winner of the week crowned the ‘House of Games champion’ on the Friday night.

The first week sees Ade Edmondson, Ed Gamble, Miquita Oliver and Kate Thornton take on the challenge.

So, who is Miquita Oliver, one of the first celebrities joining the House of Games panel?

Meet Miquita Oliver

Miquita is a 35-year-old TV and radio presenter from London.

She is the daughter of TV presenter, chef and former singer Andi Oliver, who can be seen presenting the likes of Beat the Chef or as one of the judges on MasterChef.

Miquita’s father is an art history teacher.

Miquita’s career bio

When Miquita Oliver was just 17-years-old her career in the media world began.

She started out as a co-host of Popworld on Channel 4 from 2001 to 2006 before her big break as a lead presenter on T4 came. Miquita worked with T4 from 2006 to 2010.

It was reported that Miquita parted ways with the T4 team in 2010 after she insulted the American singer Kesha. What was initially just a 6-week ban resulted in Miquita’s contract not being renewed.

However, that incident did not stop Miquita’s career with Channel 4 or other major networks. She continued to work with 4Music on her own show throughout 2011 and over the past few years has been working closely with the BBC on programmes and radio shows.

Miquita has been a radio presenter for both BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra.

Miquita on Instagram

Miquita posts about all her latest work, travel and more to Instagram where she has a following of over 38,000.

You can follow her @miquitaoliver.

From the looks of her IG, Miquita hasn’t settled down with anyone and spends most of her free time hanging out with her family and friends. And she has quite the list of besties! Miquita’s best mates include presenter Nick Grimshaw and Lily Allen!

WATCH RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES SERIES 3 WEEKDAYS AT 6 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE