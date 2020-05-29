Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

BBC aired the documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health on Thursday, May 28th.

In the one-off docu-series, Prince William met with footballers and fans to discuss the important topic of mental health among male football players.

The documentary raised some significant issues, looking back at British culture and history which has influenced men and their ability to open up about mental health problems.

While the series was powerful, some viewers noticed Prince William’s forehead scar. So how did he get it?

Prince William’s forehead scar

The Duke of Cambridge has a scar on the left side of his head. His scar is sort of like a long line, located above his left eyebrow.

The scar is more obvious now as Prince William’s hair has become thinner in the last few years.

Of course, that’s not the first time people have noticed Prince William’s scar and he calls it his own “Harry Potter scar”.

In a 2009 interview for The Daily Mail, he explained:

That was for my Harry Potter scar, as I call it, just here. I call it that because it glows sometimes and some people notice it – other times they don’t notice it at all.

How did Prince William get the scar?

Prince William has had the scar for many years! He got it after getting hit by a friend when he was 13 years old.

In the same interview for The Daily Mail, he revealed: “I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine. We were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head.”

The Duke of Cambridge added that he was taken to hospital but said that it was something “minor”. With accidents like his, many people have a concussion or require surgery, but guess his situation wasn’t that bad.

Kate Middleton also has a head scar

The Duchess of Cambridge has a head scar similar to her husband.

She previously revealed that doctors found a lump in her head when she was in high school. It was surgically removed, but the scar is still visible under her hairline.

The two are linked forever with their Harry Potter scars.

