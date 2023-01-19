Many fans of The Apprentice were pleased to see the BBC show back on screens in 2023. More are asking how Claude from The Apprentice is as series 17 kicks off.

Baroness Karen Brady, Lord Alan Sugar, and Claude Littner were a trio not to be messed with for many seasons of the BBC series.

Claude first joined the show in series 11 in 2015 and became a familiar face in the board room until series 15.

Claude confirms he’s back

Despite stepping down from his role in the boardroom on The Apprentice in 2019, Claude has taken to Twitter to confirm that he’s back.

Series 17 kicked off on January 5 and saw Tim Campbell return for a consecutive year.

However, fans have spotted that Claude, 73, is back on the show in 2023 and he’s also confirmed that he’s staying “for the interviews.”

How many episodes is Claude on The Apprentice?

According to Heart, Claude is back for two Apprentice episodes in 2023.

He has confirmed via Twitter to many of his fans that he will be back for the interviews on the show as well as the Antigua episode.

Many fans have been asking how Claude from The Apprentice is doing as he is recovering from a 2021 bike accident.

Is Claude from The Apprentice ill?

When it comes to why Claude left The Apprentice, he was involved in a dangerous bike accident in 2021.

Per Digital Spy, Lord Sugar’s aide appeared on You’re Fired! in 2022 and explained that “he was cycling when he fell to the ground.”

Doctors considered amputating Claude’s leg after the accident, but luckily an ambulance was behind him at the time and paramedics assisted him right away.

Taking to Twitter in 2023, Claude said that he’s “doing well,” to one of his fans.

Although Claude is recovering, he’s not appearing on the full Apprentice series in 2023. He’s only back for a couple of episodes.

