Shirley Ballas joined the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel in 2017. Series 17 sees the rest of the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Motsi Mabuse, join Shirley on the panel.

And while the judges sit nicely at the side of the stage, it’s easy to forget that they’re all dancing pros in their own right.

Shirley is renowned as the ‘Queen of Latin’ and if you want to see her in action, there’s a shed load of old dance videos on YouTube. But, moving into the present-day Shirley Ballas looks great a 59, so has the dance judge had plastic surgery?

What did Shirley Ballas look like young?

In Shirley’s hey-day she was the epitome of beauty. The brunette bombshell had a great physique – probably due to dancing for hours on end.

Shirley, with her feminine features, and smiley demeanour was a brilliant performer and went on to win the Professional Latin title at Blackpool Dance Festival in 1983 with her husband at the time Corky Ballas.

See Corky and Shirley Ballas dancing the Rumba in 1986 below.

Shirley Ballas – plastic surgery

It doesn’t look as though Shirley has tried to keep any surgery she’s had a secret.

She had a breast enlargement during her marriage with Corky Ballas around 2002 according to The Express.

And as well as having breast augmentation, Shirley has admitted to having botox injections in her face.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said she’d had: “a little bit of Botox” and in regard to having fillers and a facelift, Shirley said: “Not yet anyway.”

Has Shirley had plastic surgery in 2019?

Shirley has had surgery in 2019 but not as you’d think. The 59-year-old actually had her breast implants removed in October 2019 to take precautions against cancer.

In March 2019, Shirley also took to Instagram to say that she’d received some non-surgical treatments in LA including skin tightening, sun spot lightening, wet cupping and a vitamin drip.

More recently, it seems as though she’s become more observant of her weight. In 2018 she appeared on Loose Women and revealed how she now weighs herself daily. And while Janet Street-Porter dubbed this habit “unhealthy”, Shirley said she thinks “people are obsessed with food”.

A strict diet is said to be the main thing that keeps Shirley in shape. But she did appear on Loose Woman again in December 2018 revealing that she’s stopped weighing herself since Janet gave her some words of encouragement.

