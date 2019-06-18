Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Charlie Dimmock is most commonly known for being one-third of 2000’s TV show Ground Force.

Today Charlie’s gardening game is still going strong as she gets her hands dirty in BBC show Garden Rescue.

It looks like Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh have been replaced by two fresh young faces to the gardening world.

The Rich Brothers are doing their best at getting the younger generation into gardening.

So, exactly how old are the Rich Brothers?

Who are the Rich Brothers?

Harry and David Rich are brothers who present BBC gardening programme Garden Rescue.

If you couldn’t tell already from their accents, the siblings come from Wales.

They have their own company ‘Rich Landscapes‘ which was created by Harry and David later joined.

Each episode the Rich Brothers and Charlie Dimmock go head to head to etch out the best garden design they can for the client, whoever has the most appealing one gets picked and the loser has to pitch in and help create the garden!

Garden Rescue airs during the afternoon at 3:45 pm, but if you ever miss an episode you can catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

How old are the Rich Brothers?

David revealed in an interview with The Sun that he had a crush on Charlie Dimmock as a youngster.

With that in mind, David must’ve been young when Charlie was in her hey-day around the year 2000.

Harry is 31 years old and is married.

He’s expecting his first child in 2019 with wife Sue.

David is two years younger at 28 years old and looks to be in a long-term relationship from their joint Instagram.

Twitter’s take on Garden Rescue presenters the Rich Brothers

The pair of good-looking gardeners have got themselves a lot of online attention since appearing on Garden Rescue.

The Rich Brothers have been described as ‘ripped’ and similar looking to Narcos’ actor Pedro Pascal on Twitter.

Whether the cheeky chappies know their good looks or not they’re probably just happy that gardening is becoming more appealing to today’s generation.

#gardenrescue @GardenRescueBBC ..give the brothers their own show, maybe it'll encourage younger people to get into landscaping/horticulture/gardening. also, they sooo hot! 🤣🥰 — Alexander Black (@alexxxblack) May 8, 2019

