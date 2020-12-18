How old is Alex Webb from MasterChef? Fans wonder if 2020 winner passed driving test!











As MasterChef: The Professionals came to a close, Alex Webb took the trophy as the winner. So how old is he? Did he pass his driving test?

He fought through the cooking battle, as he went head-to-head against chefs Santosh and Bart during the big finale.

Alex impressed the chefs with his culinary skills, announcing that he took on the MasterChef final, and his driving test two days later.

As a result, viewers began to wonder how old Alex is. We can reveal his age!

Who is Alex Webb?

Alexander Henry Webb is head chef at Square 1 restaurant, in Dunmow, Essex. The contestant says he has been a chef since he was 14 years old.

He started out working as a pot wash at the same restaurant that he currently works at.

This was before he left to learn from different restaurants, and later returned for a higher role.

He has now made history as MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 winner!

How old is Alex Webb?

25 years old

Despite being a young chef, he has been cooking for 11 years to date.

His age was questioned by fans when he revealed he was due to do his driving test – during the same week as the MasterChef final!

As you have to be at least 17 years old to drive in the UK, some BBC viewers started to think he might be around that age.

Did Alex Webb pass his driving test?

No

Many MasterChef fans were rooting for Alex, but it was confirmed on his Instagram that he didn’t pass his driving test.

A fan asked Alex if he had passed, and one of his friends confirmed for him that he didn’t – which Alex liked as confirmation.

Another commented: “You win some, you lose some.”

So it was the MasterChef win that went to plan, during a busy week for him!

