How old is Nellie from Gardeners' World? What breed is Monty Don's dog?

Although the winter is very much upon us and gardening might be the last thing on anyone’s mind, Gardeners’ World is back for 2019 and is keeping the nation’s flower beds, foliage and shrubs in ship shape.

Airing each Friday at 8 pm, Gardeners’ World always manages to bring some joy into the cold evenings.

Monty Don is the main man on the show and has an endless supply of gardening tips and tricks up his sleeve. And Joining Monty each week on the show are – arguably the stars of the show – his two dogs, Nellie and Nigel.

Let’s get to know Nellie, Gardeners World’s “main canine presenter”.

Gardeners World: How old is Nellie?

Monty Don’s dog Nellie is 4 years old.

The stunning pup celebrated her birthday on September 22nd, 2019. The official Gardeners’ World Twitter account publicly wished Nellie a happy birthday in a status.

While Nellie’s BFF Nigel is old and wise, at just 4 years old, Nellie is naturally the more mischevious of the two.

Monty describes her as quite a naughty dog and said in 2016: “Nell will jump on to the table and eat whatever is there if you leave the room for a minute.”

Lovely Nellie turns 4 today! Please join us in wishing her a very Happy Birthday 😍🎉🎂 #GardenersWorld pic.twitter.com/5X4GxOnuRd — BBC Gardeners World (@GWandShows) September 22, 2019

What breed of dog is Nellie?

In a Daily Mail article from 2016, Monty reveals how many different dogs he’s had over the years. His list included everything from Jack Russels to Labradors and more.

Adorable companion Nellie is a Golden Retriever. Monty explained in the Daily Mail interview how it was suggested by his son to introduce another dog into the family.

That’s exactly what he did in 2015 and ‘Naughty Nell’ came along.

Nellie on Twitter

Tonnes of photos of Nellie and Nigel are posted to Monty’s Instagram page. However, things have been taken a step further with both Nellie and Nig having their own Twitter pages!

If you fancy staying up-to-date with the pooches then you can always follow Monty @themontydon. He already has almost 280,000 followers.

But if you’d prefer a more personal touch from Nellie, then head over to Twitter and give her a follow @montysdognellie! Nellie has almost 16,000 followers and by the looks of things, she Tweets daily.

I now proudly present the glove trick #GardenersWorld 🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/30fXna1DoZ — 🍪🍪Monty's Dog Nellie🍪🍪 (@montysdognellie) June 29, 2018

