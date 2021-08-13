How old is Rose Ayling-Ellis? History made as Strictly's first deaf contestant











Rose Ayling-Ellis was recently announced to be joining Strictly Come Dancing’s 2021 line-up. Now, fans are wondering how old she is.

Making history as the dancing competition’s first deaf contestant, viewers may already recognise her as Frankie on BBC soap Eastenders.

It’s not the first time she has made the books, as she also became the programme’s first deaf actor when she was given the role.

She is set to be matched to a professional dancer this September. With Strictly season upon us, Reality Titbit looked into her age and career.

Programme Name: EastEnders – Portraits 2020 – TX: n/a – Episode: EastEnders – Frankie Lewis (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Frankie Lewis (ROSE AYLING-ELLIS) – (C) BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron

How old is Rose Ayling-Ellis?

31 years old

Rose has become hugely successful during her late early thirties, despite first deciding to do acting purely as a hobby.

Her TV career “happened by accident” when she met a deaf director who wanted to make a short film.

The ’90s baby has now become the 12th contestant to be announced for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.

This is the best announcement – Rose to win! #Strictly https://t.co/Pg0IZeoIqZ — Becx Harrison (@becxh) August 12, 2021

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Strictly star’s career

Rose’s career has taken off over the last year, when she became the first deaf Eastenders actor in 2020.

Before that, she starred in BBC Two drama Summer of Rockets, alongside Keeley Hawes and Toby Stephens, and Casualty.

Talking about her upcoming Strictly stint, she told the BBC:

To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting.. and a little bit scary. It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open! I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers.

Rose continued: “But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!”

Meet Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram

Proudly stating that she is represented by The Artists Partnership, Rose has a massive following behind her on Instagram.

With 19.2K followers, the soon-to-be contestant also provides a voice for the deaf community, and promotes British sign language courses in her bio.

She puts image descriptions in the caption of each photo, and is often seen going out for drinks with friends.

The down-to-earth actress stayed in a jungle next to the Amazon River, when she used her platform to encourage others to protect the planet.

