How old is Suzie Fletcher from The Repair Shop? BBC expert began her craft in 1975!











Saddle maker and leather expert Suzie Fletcher began her craft at an early age but how old is The Repair Shop cast member?

The Repair Shop has become a staple evening series on Wednesdays on BBC One.

The show sees presenter Jay Blades invite people to the repair shop who need old items and family heirlooms fixed by the show’s expert renovators.

Suzie Fletcher is a valued specialist on the BBC series but did you know that started working on her craft back in 1975?

Picture Shows: (L-R) Jay Blades, Steven Fletcher, Suzie Fletcher, Will Kirk – (C) Ricochet Ltd – Photographer: Steven Peskett

Meet Suzie Fletcher from The Repair Shop

Suzie is a Master English saddle maker who lives in Oxfordshire. Her father comes from a family of clock restorers and her mother was a clothes desinger.

Suzie’s work with saddles has led her to specialise in designing and making saddles. She also works as a furniture restorer.

Her love of horses and saddles comes from her childhood. The Repair Shop expert was a keen rider and still looks after horses to this day.

Picture Shows: Suzie Fletcher – (C) Ricochet Ltd – Photographer: Steve Peskett

How old is Suzie Fletcher?

Suzie is believed to be in her early 60s. The Repair Shop expert previously revealed that she started working on her craft at the age of 14 in 1975.

Therefore, she should be 60 years old in 2021.

Suzie began her training under the instruction of Ken Langford and then spent two years at Cordwainers College in London.

After her work in the UK, Suzie became so successful that she moved to Colorado and spent 22 years there, working as one of America’s top saddle makers.

When I grow up I want to be Suzie from Repair Shop. — Jess Heath MUA (@jessheathmua) February 12, 2021

Meet Suzie Fletcher’s younger brother – Steve Fletcher

Suzie has a younger brother called Steve Fletcher who has been on The Repair Shop since the show’s early beginning. He is 57 years old.

While Suzie has focused on her saddle-making craft, Steve has mastered his skills in clock repair and restoration.

He is also based in Oxfordshire where his clock repair shop is – The Clock Workshop.

The Clock Workshop has been in the Fletcher family for three generations, as their grandfather opened it in Witney, Oxford in 1910.

