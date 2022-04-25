How Simon transformed Liam and Hannah's £5 hut on My Unique B&B













My Unique B&B is BACK on BBC Two with a brand new season, and Liam and Hannah’s shepherd’s hut have kicked the show off to a great start.

After popular demand, Simon and his team have brought us another season of transformations to create unique B&B’s. With his talent as a treehouse designer and carpenter, there couldn’t be anyone more perfect for the job.

Reality Titbit have all the information you need on Liam and Hannah’s hut transformation, along with some more details on Simons treehouse company, so sit back, relax and delve in.

My Unique B&B: Liam and Hannah

Liam and Hannah came to Simon and his team for help to upcycle their 1930s shepherd’s hut.

Bought for £5 over 40 years ago, you could say it was in need of some TLC. Their aim was to transform the hut into the perfect escape for people to enjoy.

Due to the age of the hut it was never going to be easy, but as always, Simon and his team smashed it out the park.

Liam and Hannah’s hut transformation

Items from around the farm were gathered and used for the transformation, such as old wheels and timber beams.

Although there were some changes, they wanted to keep some things the same to maintain it’s authenticity. As the stairs were crumbling apart, they could not keep them, however made a replica and used the original hooks.

Alongside this, Simon also built a dining space and kitchen inspired by the design of the hut with carpenter Ian Tsang. Viewers will have to wait until to watch the show on BBC Two to see the finished look, as they aren’t letting it out that easy…

More on Simon Parfett

Simon Parfett is the man behind the magic of My Unique B&B, and he has quite literally changed peoples lives for the better with his transformations.

The BBC star is the creator of Bower House Construction, who are a company who build tree houses, studios, outdoor spaces and play equipment. Their treehouses aren’t your usual back garden treehouse, as these are quite the luxury, with some featuring hot tubs and king sized beds.

Simon and his team at Bower House work with their clients to build their literal dream hideaway.

