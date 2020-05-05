Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Horizon is BBC Two’s science programme which tells amazing science stories, explores mysteries and taps into unknown worlds. They tackle everything from historical tales of space exploration to online dating. But it is their latest episode which has got the nation talking.

Horizon have launched The Great British Intelligence Test and explained how it worked in a special episode on Monday, May 4th.

Leading the research are Dr Hannah Fry and TV presenter (and qualified doctor, may we add) Michael Mosley.

Although the internet was a hubbub of talk about the intelligence test, many were struck by the height of Hannah Fry, particularly stood next to her co-host Michael. So how tall is Hannah?

Meet Dr Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a mathematician, author and TV presenter. Hannah works as an Associate Professor in the Mathematics of Cities at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at UCL. She studies the patterns in human behaviour, with a particular focus on how humans behave in an urban setting.

Given Hannah’s love for mathematics and science, along with her love for theatre, it’s hardly a surprise that she’s managed to combine her passions in TV work. Hannah has developed and presented numerous programmes with the BBC such as City in the Sky, Climate Change By Numbers, and of course, Horizon.

You can follow Hannah on Twitter under the handle @FryRsquared.

SEE ALSO : Read Tom Roberts’s pandemic poem ‘The Great Realisation’ in full

How tall is Hannah Fry?

5 ft 11

Whenever Hannah has popped up on our screens as a television presenter, many viewers have flocked to find out how tall she is. This has led to many questions directed to Hannah on Twitter, for which we could only find one response back in 2017.

When a family said they were betting on how tall she was, Hannah chipped in with the fun saying: “You lose I’m afraid. A lowly 5’11”.”

Ooohh. You lose I'm afraid. A lowly 5'11". — Hannah Fry (@FryRsquared) June 19, 2017

Watch The Great British Intelligence Test

Horizon’s special episode of The Great British Intelligence Test aired on Monday, May 4th 2020. But it is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

You can find the episode, along with plenty of other Horizon specials here.

You can also put your brain to the test by completing The Great British Intelligence test online. It will take you about 20 to 30 minutes and it will push your memory, cognitive abilities and reasoning to the test. Find it here.

WATCH HORIZON: THE GREAT BRITISH INTELLIGENCE TEST ON BBC IPLAYER NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK