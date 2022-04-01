How to apply for Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars before April deadline













Chef Ramsay is back at it again, bringing pure entertainment and cooking excellence to our screens with his brand new show, Future Food Stars. This programme is a little different to his usuals as this April he is on the hunt for the UK’s best and most innovative food and drinks businesses in the UK.

Whoever Gordon ends up picking as a winner will receive a whopping £150,000 investment straight from Ramsay’s pocket and into their company. Lots of people can’t wait for the new show, however, there are also a lot of people realising that their business may have what it takes to impress the chef.

Keep reading to find out how you can apply for season 2 as well as what the world-renowned chefs’ show is all about.

RELATED: Meet Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars contestants Leah, Bola and co

Ten Percent | Official Trailer | Prime Video BridTV 9280 Ten Percent | Official Trailer | Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-gQ_I-tVk9E/hqdefault.jpg 983811 983811 center 22403

Future Food Stars. Picture: Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars | Trailer – BBC Trailers

How to apply for Future Food Stars

If you want to apply for the second season you have to fill out the application form via the Future Food Stars website, here.

However, before you apply you will need to make sure you reach the eligibility requirements which are as follows:

All applicants must be over 18

All applicants must be in the early stages of running a food or drink related business or be fully trading

All applicants must be available for filming for seven to nine weeks during the summer 2022

All applicants must be UK residents

Applications close at 23:59 on April 4 so if you think you’ve got what it takes to win over the chef, then go get applying!

Thank you so much for watching #FutureFoodStars tonight ! If you missed tonight’s episode it’s on @BBCiPlayer now. And if you think you have what it takes for season 2 of #FFS then apply here: https://t.co/ghQ7Bdg174 pic.twitter.com/hvc9bkAdRm — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 31, 2022

What is Ramsay’s new show about

The new BBC programme is set to be very exciting and challenging. There are 12 contestants all with up and coming food or drink businesses that will be battling it out in a series of challenges to win over the chef with their skills and businesses.

Every week one contestant will be eliminated until chef Ramsay has whittled it down to just one lucky entrepreneur who will receive 150K of Gordon’s own money into their business.

The BBC page describes has excited audiences with its caption for the show, saying:

The heat is on. Which entrepreneur has the raw ingredients to succeed, survive and win? Between a life-changing investment stands extreme challenges… and one Gordon Ramsay. BBC One

When and where to watch Future Food Stars

Future Food Stars starts on Thursday 31 March and is available to watch on BBC One. All episodes will be released every Thursday with all available to catch up with online via BBC iPlayer.

A teaser for the BBC programme revealed:

Gordon’s always been at the cutting edge of the food industry, and he’s prepared to put his money where his mouth is by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level. This isn’t a man who suffers fools, and Gordon will push all 12 candidates to their limits through a series of relentless challenges inspired by his highly successful career. BBC One

WATCH GORDON RAMSAY’S FUTURE FOOD STARS THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK