How to apply for Lightning: BBC's super fast-paced quiz show











For anyone wishing to put their knowledge to the test, here’s how to apply for BBC quiz show Lightning. The new show kicked off from January 25th 2021 on BBC Two.

Lightning offers a unique edge that other quiz shows haven’t pulled out the bag. As the show’s saying goes “If you’re out of the light, you’ll be alright“. Viewers can see the time ticking away, but the contestants can’t and won’t know when the light is going to land on them.

If the concept of a dinner time quiz show ever seemed outdated, then it’s time to think again as Lightning is here and it’s got viewers hooked.

Screenshot: Lightning – BBC

How to apply for Lightning BBC

The BBC invites people to apply to take part in their shows via the official website.

However, it doesn’t look as though applications are currently open for tea-time quiz show Lightning. Unfortunately, anyone wishing to get their adrenaline going may have to wait a little longer for applications to open.

The Hit List, Your Home Made Perfect, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, The Bidding Room and many more shows are listed on the “Take Part” section of the website.

What is gameshow Lightning?

Lightning is a quiz show with a difference. The BBC Two show combines both traditional elements of a quiz show with a gameshow twist.

Ultimate pressure is applied to the contestants who answer as many questions as possible before handing over to another chosen competitor. The show sees six contestants compete for £3000 in quick fire rounds.

This, combined wit the quick wit of the show’s comic host makes it perfect viewing for quiz show fans.

Screenshot: Lightning – BBC

BBC: Who is the Lightning host?

Serving some serious Anne Robinson vibes, Lightning is hosted by comedian Zoe Lyon.

Unlike the Weakest Link host, Zoe is a comedian who has had a career previous to the show in stand-up.

Speaking to the BBC, Zoe Lyons said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be the host of Lightning. It’s a dream job for me as I’m a massive quiz fan and – unlike the contestants – I love being in the spotlight.”

