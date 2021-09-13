How to buy Countryfile ramble bobble hat for BBC's Children in Need











Countryfile has started selling ramble bobble hats to raise money for BBC’s Children in Need. Here’s how you can purchase one for yourself…

In a bid to transform the lives of disadvantaged children and young people around the UK, the outdoors is being taken advantage of in BBC Countryfile’s fundraising efforts.

They have now created a bobble hat for people to buy in order to raise money. So where and how can you buy one for yourself?

What is the Countryfile ramble bobble hat?

Viewers may have spotted several of Countryfile’s hosts and guest appearances wearing a yellow and blue bobble hat.

It is being worn to celebrate this year’s BBC Countryfile Ramble, which aims to encourage fundraisers to put on their walking boots and raise money.

The ramble challenge can be combined with the BBC’s Act Your Age challenge, which involves taking your age, the combined age of your ramble-mates, or the age of someone special, and turning it into a fundraising target.

And Countryfile have now began selling the Countryfile ramble bobble hat to keep people warm while on their walks. A minimum of 40% of the price of these Pudsey Bobble Hats will benefit BBC Children in Need.

How to buy the Countryfile bobble hat online

The Countryfile bobble hat can be bought online, either on the BBC Children in Need website or on the Cotswold Outdoor website.

Here’s how to buy it online:

Step 1: Head to either the BBC Children in Need website, scroll down and click on Countryfile Ramble. Scroll down and click on ‘Buy your kit on the high street’. You should then be able to select either a general or junior bobble hat from the options available.

If you’re on the Cotswold Outdoor website, you can search for Countryfile Ramble Bobble Hat‘ in the search box at the top, or find it under ‘Winter hats’. Each hat costs £10.

Step 2: Click on ‘Add to basket’, then go to your basket. If you’re on the BBC Children in Need website, you can add a donation if you wish.

Step 3: It should take between 2 to 3 days if ordering from the BBC Children in Need website but you can opt for an express delivery option if you want it to arrive sooner.

Step 4: Fill in your payment details and confirm your payment. The hat should then be on your way!

Buy the Children in Need hat in store

If you would prefer to buy the hat in person, you can visit your nearest Cotswold Outdoor store.

Here’s how to get your hands on a bobble hat in store:

Step 1: Go to the Cotswold Outdoors website and search ‘Countryfile Ramble Bobble Hat‘ in the search box, or find it under ‘Winter hats’.

Step 2: Click on either the general hat or junior hat (for children).

Step 3: Select the ‘Show store stock’ option, then either type in your postcode or click on share your location.

Step 4: A list should come up with your nearest Cotswold Outdoor stores. If it says in stock, you can click on ‘Collect here’.

Step 5: It will automatically add a hat into your basket, which you can click ‘Go to basket’ to purchase straight away, or ‘Continue shopping’.

Step 6: Once you have made your payment, you should be able to collect the hat from your nearest store, or when you are notified.

