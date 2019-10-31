How to buy the Children in Need 2019 album: Features songs from David Tennant and Jim Broadbent!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Wednesday, October 30th 2019 saw Children in Need air on BBC One. The BBC charity holds annual telethon each year. In 2019 the telethon is set to air on November 15th.

But prior to the annual event, Children in Need has released an album in October.

Actor Shaun Dooley and nine other famous faces have banded together to create a collection of singles.

The proceeds of the album sales, of course, go to Children in Need. So where can you buy the 2019 album? Let’s take a look.

Buy the Children in Need 2019 album

The entire recording process, which saw the actors head to the iconic Abbey Road recording studios, was captured in the BBC Children in Need Got it Covered special.

The album isn’t officially released until Friday, November 1st, 2019. However, you can pre-order Got it Covered via the BBC website.

Got it Covered retails for £9.99 from the official website and Amazon, however, HMV is selling it for £10.99. The album is also available via Spotify, iTunes and Google Play.

What songs are featured on the album?

Each actor who took part in the album created in collaboration with Children in Need chose a song to cover.

The album features the following songs: Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell, Blue Moon by Rogers and Hart, Glory Box by Portishead, Never Grow Up by Taylor Swift, Smile by Charlie Chaplin, Symphony by Clean Bandit, I Wish by Stevie Wonder, Yellow by Coldplay, Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers, All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers.

Jodie Whittaker’s Yellow is also being released as a stand-alone single in 2019.

Who are the actors involved in Children in Need 2019 album?

Actors who we’ve seen on-screen in everything from Doctor Who to The Hobbit have featured on the Children in Need album.

Helena Bonham Carter, Jim Broadbent, Jodie Whittaker, Olivia Colman, Shaun Dooley, Luke Evans, Suranne Jones, Adrian Lester, Himish Patel and David Tennant all collaborated for the charity.

If you missed the 60-minute special you can catch up online via the BBC iPlayer.

