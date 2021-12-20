How to get a Countryfile 2022 calendar and how much do they cost?











After airing for over 30 years, Countryfile is a BBC staple in 2021. There’s nothing more festive than the sights of the British countryside in winter and Matt Baker, Adam Henson, Charlotte Smith and many more Countryfile presenters were back on our tellies for a Christmas special on December 19th.

Countryfile at Christmas explored Christmas tree farms, how butchers, bakers and candlestick makers create their festive treats and wildlife cameraman Richard Taylor Jones went on a winter wildlife walk. Countryfile at Christmas rounds off the year nicely and the show will continue on into 2022, so let’s find out more about how to get a Countryfile calendar for 2022.

How to get a Countryfile 2022 calendar

To bag yourself a Countryfile 2022 calendar, head over to the Hallmark Consumer Services website. This is the company that sells the calendars on behalf of BBC Countryfile.

Simply click “buy now” on the website, add your quantity and fill in the billing and address details for payment and postage.

The ordering process is very quick and in a few simple steps, your Countryfile calendar will be on its way!

The closing date for calendar orders is January 31st 2022.

If you’d rather not order a calendar online, there are options to order via telephone and post. The telephone order line is 0330 333 4564 and the postage details to order can be found on the BBC website here.

How much does a Countryfile calendar cost?

Countryfile 2022 calendars cost £9.99 and this includes postage costs within the UK, too.

If you’re ordering from outside the UK and require alternative postage, it costs £7.50 extra.

The cost of a Countryfile calendar also includes a donation to Children in Need. As per the HCS website: “Last year the calendars sold raised more than £3.1 million for BBC Children in Need and a minimum of £4.75 from the sale of each calendar will be donated to the BBC Children in Need Appeal.“

Countryfile calendar 2022 winner

Andrew Gittos and his photo ‘Golden eye’ won the Countryfile calendar photography competition for 2022.

This year’s theme for the calendar is ‘Miracles of Nature’ and each month features one of the 12 finalists from the Countryfile Photographic Competition.

Countryfile OG John Craven, wildlife cameraman Simon King and singer Cerys Matthews chose their top favourite 12 photographs this year. The public then decided the overall winner from the 12 they selected.

