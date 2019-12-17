Each time Christmas comes around, so does beloved TV cook Mary Berry to help you on your way to making a rather terrific festive feast.
But this year, there’s a slight change in programme. Rather than the Christmas cookery special featuring Mary solo, this year she is co-presenting with none other than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!
Kate and Wills joined Mary in making her best Christmas recipes in A Berry Royal Christmas, which aired on Monday, December 16th.
So, how do you make Mary’s beef stew from the special royal episode?
Mary’s beef stew: Ingredients
It doesn’t take much to make Mary Berry’s beef stew great.
For the recipe you will need 750g of braising beef, 25g of butter, 2 finely sliced leeks, 1 celeriac, 40g of flour, 450ml of beef stock, 2 tbsps of Worcester sauce and finally, 2 tbsps of hot horseradish sauce.
For the seasoning, you will need salt, pepper, 1 tsp of ground ginger and 2 tsps of paprika.
How to make the beef stew
Step 1: Fry off the beef on a medium heat in a large pan, one which can also be used in the oven. When the beef is nicely browned, remove it and set aside.
Step 2: Using the same pan, fry off the finely sliced leeks in the butter.
Step 3: Add the ground ginger, paprika and flour to the leeks, covering the veg in the spices and flour. Stir for a minute.
Step 4: When incorporated, add the hot stock little at a time, scraping up the sediment at the bottom of the pan with each splash of stock. Add the Worcester sauce when all the stock has been added.
Step 5: Add the beef back into the pan. Season with salt and pepper and simmer for a few minutes.
Step 6: Pop the beef stew in the oven for 1 hour and 30 minutes, at 130 degrees.
Step 7: Peel and chop the celeriac into 2cm cubes.
Step 8: Add the celeriac to the stew after the 1 hour and 30 mins has finished. Cook for a further 30 minutes.
Step 9: When done add two tablespoons of hot horseradish sauce for an extra kick of flavour and heat.
Step 10: Serve with a parsley garnish and follow Mary by dishing up with dauphinoise potatoes and broccoli!
