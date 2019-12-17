University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Each time Christmas comes around, so does beloved TV cook Mary Berry to help you on your way to making a rather terrific festive feast.

But this year, there’s a slight change in programme. Rather than the Christmas cookery special featuring Mary solo, this year she is co-presenting with none other than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!

Kate and Wills joined Mary in making her best Christmas recipes in A Berry Royal Christmas, which aired on Monday, December 16th.

So, how do you make Mary’s beef stew from the special royal episode?

Mary’s beef stew: Ingredients

It doesn’t take much to make Mary Berry’s beef stew great.

For the recipe you will need 750g of braising beef, 25g of butter, 2 finely sliced leeks, 1 celeriac, 40g of flour, 450ml of beef stock, 2 tbsps of Worcester sauce and finally, 2 tbsps of hot horseradish sauce.

For the seasoning, you will need salt, pepper, 1 tsp of ground ginger and 2 tsps of paprika.

How to make the beef stew

Step 1: Fry off the beef on a medium heat in a large pan, one which can also be used in the oven. When the beef is nicely browned, remove it and set aside.

Step 2: Using the same pan, fry off the finely sliced leeks in the butter.

Step 3: Add the ground ginger, paprika and flour to the leeks, covering the veg in the spices and flour. Stir for a minute.

Step 4: When incorporated, add the hot stock little at a time, scraping up the sediment at the bottom of the pan with each splash of stock. Add the Worcester sauce when all the stock has been added.

Step 5: Add the beef back into the pan. Season with salt and pepper and simmer for a few minutes.

Step 6: Pop the beef stew in the oven for 1 hour and 30 minutes, at 130 degrees.

Step 7: Peel and chop the celeriac into 2cm cubes.

Step 8: Add the celeriac to the stew after the 1 hour and 30 mins has finished. Cook for a further 30 minutes.

Step 9: When done add two tablespoons of hot horseradish sauce for an extra kick of flavour and heat.

Step 10: Serve with a parsley garnish and follow Mary by dishing up with dauphinoise potatoes and broccoli!

