How to make Rick Stein’s Catalan meatballs - Secret France episode 5

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

There’s probably very little that famous chef Rick Stein has tasted. The 72-year-old may have hailed from Oxfordshire but he’s travelled the world eating and cooking dishes.

In 2019 Rick is still sharing some of the best foods the world has to offer in his BBC Two show, Rick Stein’s Secret France.

The first episode of the series kicked off from November 12th at 9 pm with episodes airing each week on Tuesdays.

Let’ts take a look at Rick Stein’s Catalan meatballs and how to cook them yourself.

Rick Stein: Catalan meatballs

Episode 5 of Secret France sees Rick head to the French-Spanish border. The chef and restauranteur whips up a delicious looking meatball dish.

Rick said: “What’s so special about them is the cinnamon in them, piment d’espelette – local slightly hot chilli pepper and also olives.”

Rick firstly crushes and chops three cloves of garlic.

He then adds 400g of minced pork to 400g of minced beef.

Rick suggests that the mixture of pork or beef usually used for meatballs could be because “beef is stronger and the fat in pork is succulent and lovely”.

Rick then adds 2 tablespoons flour to bind the mix, as well as one egg.

Then, cinammon, 1 tsp salt, a little piment d’espelette and roughly chopped parsley is added to the mixture.

Next, add a “glug” of olive oil – not too much because you don’t want the mixture to be too wet.

Then, mix everything together with your hands and mould them into golfball-sized meatballs.

Make the meatballs all the same size so they can cook evenly and lightly roll in flour before frying.

To fry, pour some olive oil into a pan – not too hot – and gently brown the meatballs for about five minutes until they’re a light golden brown. Set them aside.

MONEY TALKS: Save Well, Spend Better: Meet Emmanuel Asuquo – family life to businesses

How to make Rick’s tomato sauce

For the tomato sauce, firstly chop up an onion.

Add the onion to the same pan that the meatballs were cooked in, along with some pork lardons.

Then add a teaspoon of piment d’espelette and bit more cinammon.

Now, roughly chop six tomatoes. Rick said: “If you are using tomatoes in winter, you’d be better off using tinned ones because they just taste of nothing back home.”

Now, add a generous tablespoon of tomato paste, 200 – 250 ml of water, one teaspoon and a half of salt and finally plenty of black pepper.

Leave the sauce to simmer for five to 10 minutes before adding the meatballs, olives and white haricots.

Turn the heat down and leave to cook for 30-35 minutes. Everything will cook down nicely and the dish should serve four easily.

ROYAL DINING: MasterChef: The Professionals’ Arbinder has cooked at Buckingham Palace!

WATCH RICK STEIN’S SECRET FRANCE FROM TUESDAY NOVEMBER 12TH AT 9 PM ON BBC TWO.