BBC’s Eat Well For Less? is here to educate the nation on eating healthily and saving money.

Episode 2 of the show’s sixth series saw the Gambling family whip up an easy crowd-pleasing dinner.

Chicken tacos are a winner for every member of the family and sauces can be added to suit everyone’s tastes.

Here’s how to make the Eat Well For Less? chicken tacos from episode 2!

Eat Well For Less? – chicken taco ingredients

According to Eat Well For Less? each portion of this dish costs £1.50.

The dish, which can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner, serves 4 and is easy to prepare.

You’ll need the following ingredients:

2 garlic cloves

2 tsp rapeseed oil

dash of water

1 tsp ground coriander

8 chicken thighs

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

100g natural yoghurt

1 lime zested and juiced

2 little gem lettuces

4 tomatoes chopped

60g cheddar cheese

4 medium tortilla wraps

How to make the Eat Well for Less? chicken tacos

Step 1: To make the spiced chicken tacos you’ll need to mix up the spices and oil to make a marinade for the chicken.

Step 2: Then chop up the chicken thighs and pop them into the marinade for an hour and place in the fridge.

Step 3: Once the chicken has marinated for an hour, heat up a frying pan and add a dash of oil. It only takes a couple of minutes to fry the chicken in a frying pan until it’s cooked through.

Step 4: Lastly, heat up some tortilla wraps and place all the elements of the dish onto the table. Everyone can help themselves to chicken, wraps and toppings.

Was it better than the delivery box version?

Overall, the Gambling family who featured in episode 2 of Eat Well For Less? said that the taco recipe was much better than the delivery box version.

The family were spending out around £22,000 a year on food and by the end of the episode saved a whopping £12,000.

