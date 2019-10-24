In an Eat Well For Less? first, Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin took on the tough task of challenging students’ spending habits.

Four University of Bristol students were featured in series 6 episode 5, which originally aired on July 12th, 2019. Dylan, Ben, Roo and Louis were spending a mega £15,000 a year on food when they should be budgeting big time.

Not only was the challenge of dealing with students tough, but Roo is a Coeliac and Ben a vegetarian, making group cooking a difficult task.

But, the episode then provided loads of great gluten free recipes that all the house could enjoy together.

Here’s how to make the gluten-free bread from Eat Well For Less? episode 6!

Screenshot: Eat Well For Less? S6 E5 – iPlayer

Ingredients

For the gluten-free loaf of bread, you will only need a few ingredients. It really is so quick and simple!

You will need 400 g of gluten free flour, 200 ml of semi-skimmed milk, a sachet of dried yeast, salt, 2 tbsp of runny honey, oil, and apple cider vinegar. They don’t mention xanthan gum in the Eat Well For Less? recipe, but most gluten-free breads include it.

To bake the bread you will need greaseproof paper and a bread tin.

  • READ MORE: Make the Eat Well For Less? spicy bean quesadillas and lentil Cumberland pie!

How to make the gluten-free bread

Step 1: Add the flour, salt and dried yeast together in a mixing bowl. Make a well in the centre.

Step 2: Add the milk, chickpea water, oil, honey and vinegar to the dry mix. Mix well.

Screenshot: Eat Well For Less? S6 E5 – iPlayer

Step 3: Pour the dough into a lined bread tin and cover with a tea towel to prove. It needs to prove for around an hour until it  has doubled in size.

Step 4: Pop in a preheated oven (190 degrees) for 45 minutes until it is golden brown in colour and sounds hollow when you tap it on the base.

  • SEE ALSO: Make the Eat Well For Less? sweet potato chips and rice crispy chicken!

Screenshot: Eat Well For Less? S6 E5 – iPlayer

Roo reacts

Roo was wary of making his own gluten free bread as it had gone wrong before. But this attempt was a success!

He called it a “definite swap” and said it was “actually really nice.”

Considering that it could save him 50% of what he spends on bread, its no surprise he wanted to swap. Roo’s home-baked bread costs just £1.30 per loaf.

 

WATCH EAT WELL FOR LESS? SERIES 6 ON BBC ONE WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE