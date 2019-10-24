University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

In an Eat Well For Less? first, Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin took on the tough task of challenging students’ spending habits.

Four University of Bristol students were featured in series 6 episode 5, which originally aired on July 12th, 2019. Dylan, Ben, Roo and Louis were spending a mega £15,000 a year on food when they should be budgeting big time.

Not only was the challenge of dealing with students tough, but Roo is a Coeliac and Ben a vegetarian, making group cooking a difficult task.

But, the episode then provided loads of great gluten free recipes that all the house could enjoy together.

Here’s how to make the gluten-free bread from Eat Well For Less? episode 6!

Ingredients

For the gluten-free loaf of bread, you will only need a few ingredients. It really is so quick and simple!

You will need 400 g of gluten free flour, 200 ml of semi-skimmed milk, a sachet of dried yeast, salt, 2 tbsp of runny honey, oil, and apple cider vinegar. They don’t mention xanthan gum in the Eat Well For Less? recipe, but most gluten-free breads include it.

To bake the bread you will need greaseproof paper and a bread tin.

How to make the gluten-free bread

Step 1: Add the flour, salt and dried yeast together in a mixing bowl. Make a well in the centre.

Step 2: Add the milk, chickpea water, oil, honey and vinegar to the dry mix. Mix well.

Step 3: Pour the dough into a lined bread tin and cover with a tea towel to prove. It needs to prove for around an hour until it has doubled in size.

Step 4: Pop in a preheated oven (190 degrees) for 45 minutes until it is golden brown in colour and sounds hollow when you tap it on the base.

Roo reacts

Roo was wary of making his own gluten free bread as it had gone wrong before. But this attempt was a success!

He called it a “definite swap” and said it was “actually really nice.”

Considering that it could save him 50% of what he spends on bread, its no surprise he wanted to swap. Roo’s home-baked bread costs just £1.30 per loaf.

