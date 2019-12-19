University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Blindboy is back on BBC Three in 2019, and this time with a full thought-provoking series targeting a range of current issues.

The investigative journalist and satirist first rocketed onto the public radar last year with his short documentary, Blindboy Undestroys the World: The Broken Housing System. Now, Blindboy has a full series covering everything from modern slavery to anxiety.

But the one thing that has really got everyone talking in an undercover sting operation which targeted well known reality stars and how they take advantage of their fame through social media.

So, how can you watch the new series of Blindboy Undestroys the World, including the episode featuring Lauren Goodger?

Blindboy Undestroys the World

The first three episodes of Blindboy Undestroys the World were released to BBC Three online on Friday, December 13th.

The fourth episode was released on Tuesday, December 17th.

Other issues that Blindboy investigates, besides anxiety and social media, include cosmetic surgery, the lack of jobs for millennials and the gig economy.

Reality stars promote poisonous drink

Instagram influencing has become a full-time career over the past few years. Now, ordinary people can make a living from sponsored posts and promotional work, given they have the right amount of followers.

This is where reality stars can massively capitalise on the fame they gain.

In an attempt to show that reality stars abuse the power and influence they hold over their followers, Blindboy instigated a sting operation to catch them out.

In the final episode of Blindboy Undestroys the World, he catches out three major reality stars and influencers – Lauren Goodger, Mike Hassini and Zara Holland – by asking them to promote a poisonous drink.

Say “Cyanora”

Each reality star was captured auditioning to promote a fake diet drink called ‘Cyanora’, which they told them was still in development. The fake Cyanora team also told the stars that it contained hydrogen cyanide, a deadly chemical which can instantly kill you. It was also the chemical used by the Nazis in World War Two.

The Blindboy documentary team wanted to uncover whether these influencers actually use the products they are paid to promote.

Lauren Goodger, of TOWIE fame, was the celeb who was greatly caught out be the sting operation.

Lauren previously promoted another diet drink called Skinny Coffee claiming it helped her lose 12lbs, however admitted on camera: “I’ve never tried Skinny Coffee.”

How to watch Blindboy Undestroys the World

All four episodes of the first season of Blindboy Undestroys the World are currently available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

The episodes will be available to watch on there for eleven months, meaning they will expire in November 2020.

This is currently the only way you can watch episodes of Blindboy. The one-off on Housing from 2018 is no longer available to watch on the iPlayer.

