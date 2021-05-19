Who is Hugo from All That Glitters? Jewellery store and Instagram here!











Hugo was crowned the winner of BBC competition All That Glitters on May 18th, where he impressed with his jeweller talents. So, who is he?

He was one of five jewellers trying to impress two big names in the industry, namely Solange Azagury-Partridge and Shaun Leane.

Katherine Ryan introduced us to the contestants, who showcased their talents on the BBC series, but there was only one possible winner.

So, who is winner Hugo? Where is his jewellery store and what did he win? We have the latest on the All That Glitters 2021 final…

All That Glitters: Who is Hugo?

Hugo started his jewellery making traineeship at the age of 15.

The All That Glitters winner now works for a jeweller in Haywards Heath.

As a result of growing up in a creative household, the BBC TV star decided to follow in his families footsteps.

On the show, Hugo has exclaimed that he loves to perfect his pieces to ensure they’re the best they can be.

If something doesn’t match his expectations, he keeps going until he can perfect it, such as the sweetheart brooch he made for Kelly.

Watching #AllThatGlitters and been so impressed with all the contestants. Each of the finalists are so unique, but Hugo's been my favourite. So talented and still so young. Congratulations Hugo – a worthy winner 👏🏾💍👑💎

Hugo: Jewellery store explored

Hugo has been working at RTFJ Jewellery for 11 years, since leaving school.

It was founded in 2010 by Richard Talman, a manufacturer of handmade bespoke jewellery and restorations, and expert on BBC’s The Repair Shop.

The workshop where Richard and Hugo work is reportedly visited by customers nationally and internationally in search of something special.

To visit the workshop, you can go to 2 Morehouse Business Centre, Wivelsfield, nr Haywards Heath, East Sussex.

RTFJ was the National Winner of The Wedding Industry Awards 2014!

Meet Hugo on Instagram

Hugo clearly prides himself on his jewellery talents, describing himself as a “Diamond Mounter and Designer” in his Instagram bio.

The winner, who was a 2012 Goldsmiths Centre pre-apprentice, showcases his work on his profile – from bracelets and rings to an elephant chain.

He also seems to be doing well, as he recently uploaded a picture of the inside interior of his Bentley!

Hugo isn’t just a jeweller, but he has spoken at the House of Commons, and previously competed in taekwondo at a Bulgaria event!

Looking through his photos, it doesn’t look like he has a girlfriend, but he does seem to be incredibly close to his mother.

