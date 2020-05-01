Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Great British Menu returned on our screens with series 15 this year.

In the 2020 edition of the series, a new cast of professional chefs entered the BBC kitchen to create dishes inspired by children’s books.

This week, four talented chefs from Wales joined in a bid to compete for the show’s prize banquet, but only two of them have gone through.

One of the chefs cooking on Friday’s episode (May 1st) is Hywel Griffith. Here’s everything you need to know about Hywel, including Michelin-stared restaurant and Instagram!

Who is Hywel Griffith?

Hywel is a professional chef from North Wales.

In an interview with Wales.com, Hywel revealed that he wanted to become a chef since he was 12 years old.

After completing his degree at Coleg Menai in Bangor, the Great British Menu star moved to London to work at the Lanesborough Hotel near Hyde Park Corner.

After that, he worked at the Chester Grosvenor and later returned to Wales to work at Ynyshir Hall as a sous chef. While he was there, the restaurant was awarded three Rosettes and a Michelin star.

Hywel Griffith: Restaurant

In 2016, Hywel took the leap and opened his first restaurant Beach House based in Oxwich Bay. The restaurant is located on the south coast of Wales, 30 minutes away from Swansea.

Within one year of opening, Beach House received the award for AA Restaurant of the year for Wales (2018/2019).

At Beach House, Hywel offers seasonal food, with a main focus on local fish, pork, lamb and fresh vegetables.

For more information, menu and prices, you can head to Beach House‘s website.

Follow Hywel on Instagram

Hywel’s main focus on social media is to share culinary temptations from his professional kitchen. Plus, he’s been more active after his appearance on Great British Menu.

Follow him on Instagram under the handle @hgchef1 and on Twitter @HGChef1.

