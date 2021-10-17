Meet the cast of BBC's I Like the Way U Move, rookies and professionals











Channel 4’s Flirty Dancing saw many couples find love through the art of dance, now the BBC brings viewers a brand new dance dating series – I Like the Way U Move.

So, let’s find out more about the BBC show including the cast of professionals and rookies, the hosts and what the show entails…

What is I Like the Way U Move?

I Like the Way U Move is a brand new reality dating series to BBC Three.

The series kicks off on TV from Tuesday, October 19th and sees couples get cosy as they learn to dance.

Some of the daters are great at dancing, while others only see a dancefloor in the early hours of a Sunday morning, so it looks like the show will be a very interesting watch!

Who are the I Like the Way U Move hosts?

I Like the Way U Move is hosted by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and dance expert Kaelynn ‘KK’ Harris.

In a Flirty Dancing style show, Jamie and Kaelynn are assisting professional dancers and rookie dancers in their quest for love and romance.

Following Jamie’s Strictly Come Dancing win in 2020, he’s bringing fellow Strictly stars onto ILTWUM, too, including Maisie Smith and Oti Mabuse.

Meet BBC’s I Like the Way U Move cast

According to host Jamie Laing, the couples on the show with he most chemistry and connection go through to the next week.

He said on his Instagram Story: “Five professional dancers go into a house and partner with rookies and over six to eight weeks teach them to dance. It’s the greatest dating show you’re ever going to watch.“

The professional dancers on the show include the following;

Charlotte, 23, Hartlepool

Josh, 20, London

Jayden, 21, Buckinghamshire

Rhianna, 24, Huddersfield

Sara, 21, Italy

Iestyn, 19, Cardiff

Rachel, 24, London

Lee, 26, Essex

Shola, 23, Nottingham

The pros are paired up with “rookies” which, as per the ILTWUM Instagram page, include the following people:

Francesca, 20, Newcastle

Reece, 26, Gillingham

Moses, 20, Farnham

Akshay, 22, Wolverhampton

Jordan, 26, London

Amy, 26, Manchester

Kieran, 21, Dorset

Dan, 25, Croydon

Joelle, 21, North London

Kieran, 28, Dublin but lives in London

Follow the I Like the Way U Move contestants via Instagram @bbcthewayumove.

