Ian McKellen’s pub: How to take part in the quiz from The Graham Norton Show!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Series 26 of The Graham Norton Show is in full swing in November 2019.

The topic of pubs came up on The Graham Norton Show when Sir Ian McKellen talked about his role on Coronation Street in 2005.

The talk show host explained how he appeared in the British soap for 10 episodes as conman Mel Hutchwright.

And after some talk of the Rovers Return, conversation later turned to Ian McKellen’s own pub, so let’s take a look at the place where Sir Ian holds a weekly quiz!

Ian McKellen: Pub

If you were looking for the coolest pub in London, then look no further as The Grapes, Limehouse is Ian McKellen, Sean Mathias and Evgeny Lebedev’s pub.

The Grapes dates all the way back to 1583 and has four out of five stars on TripAdvisor.

Ian said: “Gandalf’s staff is in the pub, it’s behind the bar, it’s sort of chained there.”

NO WAY: Bruce Springsteen “meets” Elvis Presley: Recounts the story on The Graham Norton Show!

Where is The Grapes?

During episode 6 of The Graham Norton Show, Julie Andrews asked Ian where the pub is located. He said: “It’s in the east end in Limehouse, Charles Dickens used to go there.”

The Grapes, Limehouse address is 76 Narrow St, Poplar, London E14 8BP.

According to their website, the nearest train stations to the pub are Westferry DLR or Limehouse Rail & DLR.

Monday to Saturday The Grapes is open from 12 pm – 11 pm. On Sundays, it opens at 12 pm and closes at 10:30 pm.

Can you take part in The Grapes’ pub quiz?

Yes, you can take part in the pub quiz at The Grapes. The quiz starts at 8 pm every Monday. The first prize is a £50 bar tab and if you come in second place, a bottle of house wine is all yours. To enter the quiz it costs £1.50 per person.

Ian said: “Yes, Monday night we have a quiz and I was the quiz master or I arranged for a friend to come and substitute for me.

“It meant that I had to think of the questions, forty of them. It took a day of every week of my life finding these wretched questions.”

CHIN CHIN: We found the bar that makes Helen Mirren cocktails – Graham Norton Show!

WATCH SERIES 26 OF THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW FROM FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 27TH AT 10″35 PM ON BBC ONE.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE