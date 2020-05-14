Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Viewers at home were left heartbroken following ITV’s announcement about the cancellation of Love Island‘s 2020 summer series.

It wasn’t surprising since the production of many shows has been halted following the pandemic crisis in the UK.

Not to worry though, as there’s a new summer reality show that will fill that gap as BBC Three brings brand-new series called Ibiza Dreams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show – from start date to cast!

Ibiza Dreams: What is it about and start date

Ibiza Dreams kicks from the end of June on BBC Three.

The new reality show comes from TV and radio presenter Maya Jama who’s known for previously hosting Channel 4’s The Circle and the MTV series True Love or True Lies.

Ibiza Dreams follows a cast of young people who move to Ibiza in search of new jobs and opportunities in the hospitality industry on the Balearic island.

Sounds like the perfect plan – holiday and work in one place. And perhaps love in between? Who knows…

Ibiza Dreams: Meet the cast

Max

Max Topham-Steele is a DJ and producer from Solihull.

Apart from being an aspiring DJ, Max is a keen biker rider. Plus, he has ambitions to become the biggest iPhone repairman in Ibiza.

Find him on Instagram under the name @max_t_s.

Liam

On Ibiza Dreams, you will find Liam Samuel Hood working on promotional campaigns for bars and restaurants in Ibiza.

Outside of the series, Liam likes to follow a self-conscious and holistic lifestyle.

Follow him on Insta @liamsamuelhood.

Cat

Catherine Richards is a performer and dancer and comes from Jersey, Channel Islands.

According to her Facebook profile, Cat has worked at O Beach Ibiza and Children Of The Water.

You can follow her @catherinerichardsxx.

George

George Oliver Mee is a videographer. Similar to Liam, he’s passionate about a self-conscious, positive and plant-based lifestyle.

In fact, based on his Insta he co-founded the lifestyle guide, Conscious Content Creators, with Liam.

Follow him on Insta from the link below.

Callum

Similar to Liam and George, Callum Hood will be busy making marketing videos for restaurants in Ibiza.

You can find him on Instagram under the handle @callumhood7.

Lauren

Lauren Siedlecki comes from Scarborough, Yorkshire. According to her Facebook profile, she works at the horseracing stable David O’Meara Racing.

Lauren already has an impressive follower count of 9.4k fans on Insta which we’re sure is set to rise after her appearance on Ibiza Dreams.

Jess

Jessica Kelty Simpson is a stylist from Dublin.

During her time in Ibiza, Jess worked at Pamper Retreats, while she also has a personal business account which you can find under the name @bluepeacockk.

Her personal Instagram profile is below.

Sanchez

Sanchez Payne is a presenter and radio DJ from Leeds.

You can catch him on BBC Radio Leeds, Sheffield and York weekdays between 6 pm and 10 pm.

Plus, he recently appeared on Channel 4’s The Steph Show.

