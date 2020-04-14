University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

I’ll Get This has returned for Extra Helping, it’s second series to date, on Tuesday, April 14th.

The comedy series, which advertises itself as a panel show without a host, sees five celebs dine out each week and play a series of games. Each celebrity competes to out-extrovert one another with wild facts, skills and secrets, and whoever loses gets the bill for the table.

One thing fans always wonder while watching is whether the filming location for the BBC Two series is in fact a real restaurant. Find out about the I’ll Get This restaurant here!

Where is the I’ll Get This restaurant for series 2?

Devonshire Terrace, London

The series is filmed in a real restaurant in London, and from the looks of the decor (and the sounds of the steep menu prices), it is the same restaurant as series 1.

Although the restaurant’s name has never been mentioned on the series, when the show first launched, a Twitter user pointed out they had been there before and claimed it was Devonshire Terrace Bar and Restaurant near London’s Liverpool Street.

They film the series in one of the restaurant’s private rooms.

Watching… #IllGetThis They are in the restaurant where we had our office Summer do! Nice place 👍🏻👍🏻. — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) November 27, 2018

How to visit the I’ll Get This restaurant

Obviously according to government guidelines, Devonshire Terrace is closed for the time being but you can find out more about the restaurant on their website.

They host everything from private events and afternoon teas to cocktail making classes.

Although the celebs go all out on buying expensive bottles of champagne, Devonshire Terrace actually holds some pretty reasonable prices on their menus, so don’t be deceived by I’ll Get This!

