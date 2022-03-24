











Dragons’ Den returns for a nineteenth season in 2022. All kinds of businesses have entered the Den so far with some gaining investment from the Dragons and others being turned away after their pitches. From postal chocolate to refillable deodorant, teeth whitening to vegan haircare, the Dragons have had their work cut out in series 19 deciding who they should invest in.

One man on a mission to prove that nothing is impossible is Impossibrew founder, Mark Wong. The entrepreneur, who hails from Durham, appeared on Dragons’ Den in 2022 and Reality Titbit caught up with Mark to find out what really goes on behind the scenes and what advice he’d give to anyone going on the show…

Who is Mark Wong from Dragons’ Den?

Mark Wong is the founder of low-alcohol brand Impossibrew. He appeared on Dragons’ Den series 19 episode 4 in 2022.

Following his passion, Mark became a French Wine Scholar from the Wine Scholar Guild and wanted to make a career out of his love for alcohol.

However, following a health scare, Mark was advised to stop drinking alcohol and began looking into some alternatives to regular beer.

The result? Impossibrew, a mood-enhancing non-alcoholic beer brewed with relaxing active plants.

Impossibrew appears on Dragons’ Den

In June 2021, Mark Wong appeared in front of the five Dragons in the Den, however, the episode wasn’t released until 2022.

Reality Titbit caught up with Mark to find out more about his experience on Dragons’ Den, including any juicy behind the scenes secrets…

Mark Wong was commended by Dragon Steven Bartlett for his pitch on the BBC show but when it comes to whether Mark was nervous or not, he said that he “hides it well“. Given that Mark and his brother moved to the UK from Hong Kong at the age of 13, without speaking English, it’s no wonder that he’s able to adapt to difficult situations.

While each pitch on Dragons’ Den last around 15 minutes during the show, Mark confirmed that his pitch and any questions from the Dragons took up around an hour and a half.

Reflecting on his Dragons’ Den experience, Mark said that it was “lots of fun” and that the Dragons had some “strategic advice” for him.

Picture shows: Touker Suleyman Touker Suleyman laughs at Steven Bartletts comment about how old hell be when he finally gets ROI.

Mark’s advice for anyone going on the show

After being approached to appear on the BBC show, Mark Wong had around a month to prepare his pitch and for any questions that may be fired his way – just six months after launching his company.

When it comes to preparing to go onto Dragons’ Den, Mark’s advice is to “do your homework” and put in the work as you would for an exam.

Luckily for the Impossibrew founder, he wasn’t long out of university and the practice of exam prep wasn’t too distant of a memory.

Despite not getting an investment from the Dragons, Impossibrew gained a lot of publicity from appearing on the show. Plus, the Dragons’ clearly recognised Mark’s talent. During Mark’s Dragons’ Den episode, Touker Suleyman said: “You are the most credible 24-year-old that’s ever walked through those doors“.

Today, Impossibrew can be found on Instagram @impossibrew.co with over 8.7K followers.

